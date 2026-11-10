Coventry City going all out to keep Jack Rudoni amid Everton links

Coventry City are willing to do everything in their power to keep hold of their attacking mainstay Jack Rudoni amid interest from Everton.

Everton are preparing a move for Coventry City attacking midfielder Jack Rudoni, but the Sky Blues are determined to keep him at the club during their Premier League survival push and beyond, if possible, according to Football Insider.

The Merseyside club’s manager David Moyes has identified Rudoni as an attacking-midfield target, with the 25-year-old admired for his creativity and versatility. However, Coventry are currently doing everything possible to prevent their prized asset from leaving.

Leeds United have also monitored Rudoni as they look to bolster their attack, though Everton’s financial firepower makes them the primary threat.

The former Wimbledon star is fundamental to Coventry’s Premier League survival bid, making an immediate departure very unlikely. He enjoyed an impressive promotion-winning season last term and has carried that form into the top flight, already scoring three goals in his first ten Premier League appearances.

Across his previous two Championship campaigns, he recorded 35 goal contributions, which helped him make quite a name for himself and at the same time attract significant attention from top clubs.

Rudoni’s future might be decided next summer

His importance to Frank Lampard’s side is reflected in the fact that he has started each of their last nine league outings. However, his contract situation does weaken Coventry’s stance on his future.

His current deal runs out in the summer of 2028; as a result, they might have to listen to offers for him next summer even if they survive in the top flight.

Moyes sees Rudoni’s creativity and versatility as a solution to Everton’s attacking-midfield gap, particularly given Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s isolation as the only specialist No. 10 in the squad. Rudoni can operate across midfield and the wing, offering tactical flexibility.

Securing his signature will not be straightforward. Coventry have made their stance clear and have no intention of allowing the midfielder to leave midway through the campaign.

Everton are prepared to press a move next summer, when Rudoni’s contract will only have a year left on his deal. If a new deal doesn’t materialise or Coventry fail to survive the drop, his departure could become imminent.