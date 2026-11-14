Coventry City fear outrage if they sell Jack Rudoni amid emerging links

Jack Rudoni’s potential exit ahead of January could cause outrage at Coventry City, as Frank Lampard cannot afford to lose the midfielder.

According to Football Insider, Jack Rudoni’s immediate future is the big topic of discussion ahead of January, with a potential exit likely to cause outrage at Coventry City. There is emerging interest from Leeds United and Newcastle United, and Frank Lampard can ill-afford to lose the midfielder at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Jack Rudoni has been one of the best performers for newly promoted Coventry City, with the 25-year-old key star scoring four times across all competitions. His presence has galvanised Frank Lampard’s side in their effort to stay afloat in the Premier League, with the English midfielder playing a key role in recent good results.

The 25-year-old playmaker’s immediate future is a key topic of discussion at the club, with Coventry fearing outrage if he were to leave in January. The Sky Blues are ready to make a big effort to keep hold of Rudoni beyond the January transfer window and will likely hold conversations of some sort to ease concerns over the player’s stay.

Coventry City are confident of keeping hold of Rudoni, but know they face an uphill task ahead of the winter transfer window, especially due to the rising interest in his signature.

What next for Jack Rudoni?

Leeds United were the early entrants in the race to sign Rudoni, with Daniel Farke eager to add Premier League-proven quality in January to add to the depth. Whether the chase of Rudoni is dependent on exits remains to be seen, but the 25-year-old key star is certainly a player the German coach wants in his side.

Newcastle United recently joined Leeds United in the race, with Matthias Jaissle clearly keen to add more to his midfield setup. The Magpies will be in a position alongside Leeds to make a key offer for the midfielder, and Rudoni’s choice will play a key role in proceedings.

Losing Rudoni midway through the season will be disastrous for Lampard, with the 25-year-old Englishman important for the club in their push to stay alive in the top flight. While Coventry will push all buttons to retain their star man, the interest from those teams will certainly have an effect on the player’s decision-making ahead of January.