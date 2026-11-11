Coventry City confident of keeping Jack Rudoni amid Everton, Leeds United links

Coventry City are pushing to keep hold of Jack Rudoni amid rising interest from the likes of Everton and Leeds United ahead of January.

According to Football Insider, Coventry City have no desire to consider offers for star midfielder Jack Rudoni amid rising interest from fellow Premier League sides. Everton and Leeds United are among those keen on the 25-year-old key star, with Frank Lampard’s side viewing him as a key cog in their push to avoid relegation.

Jack Rudoni has been one of the most important signings in Coventry City’s recent history, with the midfielder playing a key role in their promotion push last season. Having had two consistent and productive campaigns under his belt, the 25-year-old key star is now showcasing his quality in the Premier League.

The midfielder is the only player in Frank Lampard’s side with more than one goal to his name, as he has three so far this season in the league. Given his important displays for Coventry this term, Rudoni is already the subject of interest from Leeds United and Everton heading into the January window.

Leeds United had been thinking about adding him to their setup ahead of 2027, while Everton are also looking at a player of his profile, amid separate links to Kevin De Bruyne as an example. Overall, Rudoni could have a chance to make the move to one of the established top-flight sides, although Coventry City have other plans.

Coventry fighting to keep Jack Rudoni

Coventry are ready to go all out to keep hold of Rudoni beyond the January window and even offer him a long-term deal to prolong his stay at the club. The 25-year-old key star remains tied to the club until 2028, meaning they may have to make a decision in the summer window of 2027 at the very least.

That still leaves them in a position of power to dictate terms in January, as Coventry have no desire to lose a key player like Rudoni in the middle of the season. Lampard’s side are widely expected to fight against relegation, and the club believes Rudoni is a key cog in their chances of survival.

Meanwhile, the interest from Leeds United and Everton will turn the player’s head to some degree, although Coventry are hoping to convince him to sign fresh terms. Ahead of the January window, Coventry might end up blocking all approaches for the 25-year-old, and should he refuse to commit his future to the club, there is a big chance he leaves next summer.