Everton eyeing January move for Kevin De Bruyne

Everton are plotting an audacious move for Manchester City icon and current Napoli star Kevin De Bruyne in January, with a difficult deal.

According to Calciomercato, Everton are reportedly interested in making an audacious move for Manchester City icon Kevin De Bruyne. The current Napoli star could be tempted by a return to the Premier League, although the Italians are not expected to let him leave easily, given his importance to the team.

Napoli have not had the best of starts to the new season, with the club certainly entering the campaign with the aim to challenge for the Serie A title. After staying around the top spot last season, Antonio Conte could only lead them to a runners-up finish, and since his departure, Massimiliano Allegri is taking his time to get a tune out of the players.

Having drawn to leaders Lazio at the weekend, Napoli are tenth in the standings and in dire need of improvements to get back into the race. One player who was somewhat criticised for his displays at the weekend was Kevin De Bruyne, who could not make an impact despite playing a large chunk of the game that ended in a draw.

The situation has led to reports linking the Belgian with a move away, with Everton being the interested party ahead of the January window. The Toffees are reportedly planning on an audacious move for the Manchester City icon, with the aim of convincing over a return to the Premier League and prolonging his career at the highest levels.

Everton to make ‘difficult’ Kevin De Bruyne move?

Everton are eager to add quality to their attacking midfield position, where only Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is operating at the moment. Adding a new player in the role, who has experience and know-how of the English game, might be the order of business with regard to chasing Manchester City icon De Bruyne.

De Bruyne, who was successful during his long stay at Manchester City, played in over 420 games and won numerous titles along the way. Everton are also looking at younger options such as Coventry City’s Jack Rudoni, as a deal could be difficult for him given his club’s need to keep hold of him in a possible relegation fight, as Coventry are ready to do everything to keep hold of their star.

As for De Bruyne, there are some challenges even if Everton want to sign him and bring the Belgian back to England. De Bruyne has four goals and one assist this season, as he is on course to have his best campaign at Napoli, while being contracted until the summer of 2027. The club also holds an option to extend his stay by another season, meaning they will certainly ask for an important fee if the Toffees want him.