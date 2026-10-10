Leeds United define condition to sell Sean Longstaff in January

Leeds United could contemplate selling Sean Longstaff if a sizeable offer arrives for the midfielder ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report by Football Insider, Leeds United will only consider parting ways with Sean Longstaff if they receive a significant offer for the midfielder. Having failed to nail down a key role under Daniel Farke, there is speculation surrounding the midfielder’s immediate future at Elland Road, although a sale is not currently the club’s priority.

Leeds United have been one of the improved sides in the Premier League over the past 12 months. Daniel Farke has taken his time to adjust to the team since returning to the top flight in 2025, and his side have since looked stronger than many mid-table teams in the division.

However, there are still some transfer decisions the club may need to address as they look to continue improving their squad. That could include departures, with some players reportedly unhappy with their roles, including Daniel James and Sean Longstaff.

Farke is reportedly unwilling to sell James, although the club could accept an offer that meets their financial demands. The same could be said of Longstaff, who joined the club in a cut-price deal in 2025, although the English midfielder has failed to make the required impact.

Could Leeds United sell Sean Longstaff?

Longstaff had a solid career at boyhood club Newcastle United, making 214 appearances in all competitions and being part of their League Cup-winning squad. However, since his move to Leeds United in 2025, the 28-year-old has failed to establish himself under Farke, featuring in the starting lineup in only 10 of his 23 Premier League appearances last season.

This term, he has come off the bench in two of Leeds United’s five Premier League matches, as Farke’s side have remained unbeaten in the division so far. Longstaff will want regular minutes, and that could see the former Newcastle United midfielder push for an exit in January.

Leeds are leaning towards keeping him beyond the January transfer window, but they could reconsider if a sizeable offer is placed on the table. There is no clarity over who might be interested in the 28-year-old for a January move. However, given the Englishman’s age and experience, several clubs may make enquiries if Leeds make their position clear.