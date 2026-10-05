Daniel Farke unwilling to sanction Daniel James exit

Daniel Farke is eager to keep Daniel James beyond the January transfer window despite the Welsh winger’s lack of game time this season and last.

According to a report by Football Insider, Daniel Farke has no interest in parting ways with Daniel James ahead of the January transfer window. The German manager is eager for the Welsh winger to stay put, as there is a possibility of giving him more minutes than he currently receives, and the Leeds United boss views him as a key part of the squad.

Daniel James has suffered from a change of system and shape at Elland Road, as Daniel Farke shifted to a back-three formation midway through last season. Before that, the Welshman enjoyed a prominent role under Grke during their most recent campaign in the Championship and, to an extent, even last term.

In the current system, Farke does not use out-and-out wingers like James, meaning the former Manchester United winger has had to rely on minimal minutes in that period, including this season, where he has played three times as a substitute, totalling 52 minutes. Overall, he has been a solid signing since his £25 million move from Manchester United in the summer of 2021.

There have been suggestions that James could reportedly push to leave in January, although that may not be the case as a January exit is deemed difficult from the club’s side. However, there is a case for evaluating how much he features between now and the opening of the January transfer window, which may give a clearer picture.

Daniel Farke wants Daniel James to stay

Despite the idea that Leeds United could be forced to sell James, especially if there is a compelling enough offer on the table as well as how the player feels about his time at the club, the manager is not eager for an exit. Farke wants to keep hold of James for the time being and probably beyond the winter transfer window.

Farke does not want to disturb the current setup in his squad, as he could seemingly utilise James as a wing-back or as an advanced attacker behind the striker. Whether those roles suit the Welsh speedster remains the question, as he could evaluate the situation around his future in the coming months, with a few Championship clubs reportedly interested in him.

There is a big possibility Leeds United might entertain offers even if Farke wants to keep the winger, and any decision may become clearer around January. For now, the German coach does not want to lose a player he considers key to his plans, as the Whites are aiming for a better finish than last season.