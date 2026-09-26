Daniel James not pushing for Leeds United exit, January exit unlikely

Daniel James is not pushing to leave Leeds United, and there is currently no indication that the Wales international is heading for the exit door in January.

The 28-year-old remains an important part of Daniel Farke’s squad despite a reduced role this season, with the Welsh winger adapting to a system that has seen him used primarily as an impact substitute. Recent reports had suggested that he may push to leave the West Yorkshire club imminently.

Daniel James remains part of Daniel Farke’s plans

James joined Leeds United in 2021 and is now the longest-serving player in the current squad. The Welshman’s role has changed following the switch to a back-three system, but his pace, work-rate and experience remain valuable qualities for Farke.

The winger also signed a contract extension in July 2025 that keeps him at Elland Road until 2029, leaving Leeds under no immediate pressure to make a decision over his future. A report by TEAMtalk indicates there is currently no imminent departure being considered.

Leeds are instead focused on maintaining their squad strength during what has been a positive start to the Premier League campaign. James is also understood to be settled in the area with his young family and remains focused on competing for opportunities rather than seeking a move elsewhere.

No January exit planned

Leeds are expected to assess individual situations closer to the January window, but their current stance is that there is no desire to weaken Farke’s squad midway through the season. James, meanwhile, is continuing to work towards forcing his way back into the manager’s plans. His limited starts have not changed the belief within the club that he can make an impact as the campaign progresses.

The Welsh winger’s ability to provide energy and pace from the bench could become particularly useful as Leeds navigate a demanding schedule. James’s situation appears relatively straightforward for now. He may not be a guaranteed starter, but Leeds still have reasons to retain a player with his experience and versatility.

With his contract running until 2029 and the player reportedly happy at the club, there is little reason for either side to force a decision in January. Much could change over the coming months, particularly if James earns more opportunities, but for now his focus remains on competing for his place at Elland Road rather than looking for a way out.