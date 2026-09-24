Daniel James could push for January move away from Leeds United

Daniel James could push for an exit from Leeds United amid concerns over his role under Daniel Farke and feeling like a “victim” of the German’s system.

According to a report by Football Insider, Leeds United may need to make a key decision on one of their squad players, as Daniel James could push for an exit ahead of the January transfer window. The Welsh winger reportedly feels like a “victim” of Daniel Farke’s system, as he has been unable to force his way into the side because of the shape the German manager prefers to play.

There is an argument that Farke improved the shape of his team midway through the 2025/26 season, when there were concerns that Leeds United could be battling relegation. There is no coincidence that once the German decided to shift to a back three, the team began producing results, while finishing in a respectable mid-table position at the end of the campaign.

The change in shape did affect a few of the players who had been extremely important during Leeds United’s promotion-clinching Championship campaign, including Daniel James. By comparison, the Welsh winger played more than 2,600 league minutes in the 2024/25 season, compared with the 550-odd minutes he had last term with Leeds United in the Premier League.

It is therefore no surprise that the player feels far removed from the style of play currently deployed by Farke, who has stuck with the formation that uses a back three. The winger reportedly feels like a “victim” at the moment at Elland Road, as he wants regular game time rather than simply being an impact player this season.

Daniel James seeking Leeds United exit?

As a result, James could reportedly push for an immediate exit ahead of the January transfer window, which would put the ball in Leeds United’s court. The 28-year-old speedster is contracted until 2029, meaning the club will not let him leave easily, and they could demand a significant fee from interested clubs.

Leeds United had also pursued Harry Wilson in the summer and eventually signed the Welsh winger on a free transfer, which has affected James’s minutes. The former Fulham star tends to play as an inside forward, which suits Farke’s system better than his compatriot, who is an out-and-out winger.

Leeds United had been reluctant to lose James earlier in the year, and it remains to be seen whether they soften their stance. Should the 28-year-old speedster demand a move, things could change behind the scenes, as he wants to play regularly at this stage of his career.