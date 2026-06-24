Leeds United ready to hand pay rise to Harry Wilson, talks advance

Leeds United will look to sign 29-year-old Fulham winger Harry Wilson in a Bosman move in the summer transfer window.

According to an update by the Evening Standard, Leeds United will not be alone, as Aston Villa and Everton are also interested in Harry Wilson. However, the Whites are “prepared to offer Wilson a long-term contract and a pay rise” to tempt him to move to Elland Road ahead of the 2026/27 season. Meanwhile, per TEAMtalk, talks between the 29-year-old Fulham winger and Leeds have advanced.

How has Harry Wilson fared at Fulham so far?

Harry Wilson has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Fulham from Liverpool in a deal worth £12 million in July 2021. While the Welsh international struggled early on at the West London club, he excelled in the 2025/26 season to become a hot property in the market.

The 29-year-old scored 11 goals and provided 8 assists in 41 outings across all competitions this term. However, Wilson’s long-term future at the West London club is uncertain, as he has entered the final few days of his contract. The situation has piqued the attention of several clubs, with Leeds United, Everton, and Aston Villa among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Leeds United will pursue a productive attacker this summer, as they relied heavily on Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 2025/26 season. However, they need a player who can set up chances for the English striker while adding goals himself. His pacing and crossing ability could provide an alternative creative outlet for Leeds.

Meanwhile, Harry Wilson has been on Everton’s wishlist since the winter transfer window. While David Moyes has several top-notch wide attackers in his squad, he can do with more quality in the final third, as it is unclear if Jack Grealish will remain at the Hill Dickinson Stadium beyond his loan deal. So, the Fulham winger has emerged as a viable target for Everton.

As for Aston Villa, the West Midlands outfit will pursue a versatile wide attacker this summer, as Jadon Sancho has departed after his loan spell. Additionally, Leon Bailey faces an uncertain future at Villa Park, while widespread reports have linked Morgan Rogers with Premier League bigwigs. While Aston Villa will push to keep Rogers at the club for another season, they need an offensive reinforcement to reduce the over-dependence on the Englishman.

With Leeds United advancing talks to sign the Welsh international, Aston Villa and Everton risk falling behind in the battle for his signature. However, Villa can still lure Wilson by offering UEFA Champions League football, which the other two clubs cannot, though they are running out of time.