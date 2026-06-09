Aston Villa ahead of Everton, Leeds United in Harry Wilson race

Aston Villa have leapfrogged Everton and Leeds United in the race to sign Fulham winger Harry Wilson in a Bosman move this summer.

TEAMtalk reports that Harry Wilson could join Aston Villa on a free transfer this summer, with Unai Emery’s side leading Everton and Leeds United in the race for the Fulham winger’s signature. Wilson’s contract expires at the end of June, and the Welsh international is attracting interest from multiple Premier League clubs.

The 29-year-old has been with Fulham since arriving from Liverpool for £12 million in 2021, and enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 campaign. While Fulham did not finish in the top half, Wilson delivered 10 goals and seven assists in 36 Premier League outings.

The player’s performances came primarily on the right flank, though he proved equally effective as a number ten. He impressed with his finishing, creativity and ability to stretch the opposition defence, qualities that could appeal to rivals seeking a versatile attacking option.

Fulham want to extend Wilson’s stay, but the 29-year-old is keen to explore options elsewhere; a number of top clubs are ready to sign him as a free agent. Aston Villa have emerged as the strongest contenders for his signature.

Why do Aston Villa, Everton, Leeds United want Wilson?

With Jadon Sancho unlikely to continue at the club amid his reported links with Turkish clubs and Harvey Elliott returning to his parent club, Emery is seeking a quality replacement on the right flank. Wilson’s ability to play both as a wide option and centrally could help fill those gaps. Villa are likely to hold fresh talks with Wilson’s camp this week as they look to strike a deal, and Emery has already approved the move.

Meanwhile, Leeds United consider Wilson a smart, high-value option to add depth to their flanks and have held preliminary talks with his camp. However, signing him will be difficult given their need to compete with clubs that can offer European football.

Everton have also made moves for him, in particular amid uncertainty around Iliman Ndiaye’s future due to his emerging links with Manchester City. Even if the Toffees retain Ndiaye’s services, they could still pursue the Welsh international as a free agent of his quality is too good an opportunity to miss out on.