Leeds United could be forced to sell Daniel James

Leeds United are not actively looking to sell Daniel James, but the Wales international could push for a January departure if his lack of first-team football continues.

A report by Football Insider has claimed that the Leeds United winger’s frustration is becoming an increasingly important factor in determining his long-term future at the West London club.

Daniel Farke remains keen to retain the 28-year-old, yet the manager may have little say if James decides he needs a fresh challenge. James has yet to start a Premier League match this season after making only seven starts across all competitions last term.

Daniel James needs a way back into Farke’s plans

The switch to a back-three system has arguably been the biggest factor behind James’s reduced involvement. Daniel Farke has increasingly favoured players who can operate within his tactical structure, leaving James more dependent on opportunities from the bench. That is a difficult situation for a player whose greatest strengths are his pace, direct running and ability to stretch defences.

James reminded everyone of his quality during Wales’ 2-1 Nations League victory over Norway, scoring to underline that his attacking threat has not disappeared simply because his club opportunities have diminished. Leeds, meanwhile, have little interest in weakening their squad.

James played an important role in the club’s 2024/25 Championship-winning campaign, and his experience could prove valuable as Leeds navigate the demands of Premier League football. Farke is therefore unlikely to actively push him towards the exit and the equation changes if James asks to leave.

January could force Leeds into a difficult decision

James could attract interest from Championship clubs during the January transfer window, particularly if his situation remains unchanged. Leeds would prefer to keep him, but they also have to consider the player’s ambitions. A footballer of the Welshman’s age is unlikely to be satisfied indefinitely with a peripheral role, particularly when he remains capable of influencing games and for Farke, finding a way to use him more regularly could therefore be crucial.

James is perhaps the perfect example of how a tactical change can unintentionally create a transfer problem. There is nothing to suggest his ability has suddenly disappeared. In fact, his goal for Wales is a useful reminder that the qualities which made him so important to Leeds remain intact. The problem is that Farke’s back-three system does not naturally give James the same platform.

Leeds should be careful here. Letting an experienced, proven Premier League winger leave midway through a demanding season could create a problem that is difficult to fix in January. At the same time, keeping an unhappy player on the bench serves nobody. The ideal solution is simple: find James a meaningful role. If that cannot happen, his desire for regular football may eventually force Leeds United’s hand.