Manchester United eyeing Nico Paz as Bruno Fernandes replacement, Chelsea also keen

Manchester United could consider Nico Paz as a replacement for contract-rebel Bruno Fernandes, with Chelsea also keeping close tabs on the Argentine.

Manchester United are considering options to replace Bruno Fernandes amid a contract stand-off, with Nico Paz being targeted as a replacement, according to Fichajes. The Como attacking midfielder is a difficult target ahead of January, with Chelsea also keeping tabs, while Real Madrid have a strong hold on the Argentine’s future.

Old Trafford has been buzzing with updates over the last few weeks, with the club finally deciding to dismiss Michael Carrick and then agreeing a deal to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as his replacement. While one problem appears to have been solved, there is another brewing in the background, which relates to the future of skipper Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes has been considering his future at the club, with suggestions that he could move out of Old Trafford if the club cannot finalise a new deal. As things stand, reports state that Fernandes has rejected the latest contract offer, and this has led Manchester United to look for replacements in the near future.

One of them is Como’s flying playmaker Nico Paz, with the Argentine garnering big reviews for his performances over the last season or so. Paz has a long-term contract with Cesc Fabregas’ side, and should Manchester United come in with an approach, things could get interesting in the background.

Can Manchester United sign Nico Paz?

Manchester United are not alone in the race for Paz, with Chelsea also keeping close tabs on the 22-year-old Serie A creative genius’s future ahead of future windows. The Blues are not planning an immediate move, and even if the Red Devils move ahead with an approach, things are not straightforward.

Despite the widespread interest, Como are not planning to sell Paz anytime soon, especially as he is considered vital to their season in the domestic league as well as Europe. More importantly, Real Madrid are pondering re-signing Paz in the near future and have a buy-back clause in the contract that will enable them to bring him back to the Bernabeu with ease.

Even if Manchester United were to make a considerable offer that pleases Como, Real Madrid holds all the cards. The Red Devils have also looked at Jobe Bellingham to replace Fernandes, according to reports, and the Borussia Dortmund playmaker might be an easier target compared to Paz.