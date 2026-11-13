Bruno Fernandes turns down Manchester United contract offer.

Manchester United have suffered another setback in their efforts to secure Bruno Fernandes’ long-term future, with the club captain rejecting a second contract proposal.

The Portugal international’s current agreement is due to expire at the end of the season, although United retain an option to extend it by another year. The club’s first offer was made during the summer, but Fernandes also turned down that proposal before rejecting the latest terms.

Despite the setback, acccording to Sky Sports, United remain determined to keep their captain at Old Trafford and talks are expected to continue. The club also have measures in place that prevent Fernandes from negotiating a free transfer with foreign clubs during the January window. Signed from Sporting Lisbon for €55m in 2020, Fernandes signed his previous contract two years ago and remains one of United’s most important players, despite a less productive campaign so far.

Fernandes’ form adds another layer to negotiations

The 32-year-old enjoyed a remarkable 2025-26 season, winning both the FWA Footballer of the Year award and the PFA Player of the Year prize after registering 21 assists and setting a new Premier League record.

His performances have been less influential this season, however. Fernandes has scored four goals so far, including a hat-trick against Ipswich Town in August, which remains United’s only Premier League victory of the campaign. His reduced output could complicate negotiations, particularly as the club prepare for another change in the dugout.

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to take over as United’s new head coach after Michael Carrick’s dismissal, potentially adding another variable to Fernandes’ future.

The Portuguese midfielder has previously attracted significant interest from abroad. In 2025, he confirmed that he rejected a lucrative proposal from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, who were reportedly prepared to almost triple his £250,000-a-week wages while offering United £100m for his transfer. Galatasaray were also linked with a move last summer, although United made clear at the time that Fernandes was not available.

Pochettino appointment could influence next step

Fernandes’ relationship with the incoming manager adds an interesting dimension to the situation. He revealed in 2019 that he had agreed personal terms to join Tottenham while Pochettino was in charge, only for Sporting Lisbon to block the move. Now, several years later, the pair could finally work together at Old Trafford.

United will hope that the new manager’s arrival helps convince Fernandes that his future remains at the club. However, the rejection of two contract offers means there is still significant work to do. With his contract situation unresolved and a new manager about to arrive, Fernandes’ future could become one of the defining stories of United’s season.

United should not allow the contract situation to drift indefinitely. Fernandes remains a hugely influential player, but the club also need clarity as Pochettino begins reshaping the squad. The timing of the managerial change could actually work in United’s favour. If Pochettino sees Fernandes as central to his plans, that could provide the captain with greater confidence about remaining at Old Trafford.

However, Fernandes also has considerable leverage and his previous success and international status mean there would be interest if he eventually became available. The key for United is finding an agreement that reflects his importance without compromising the wider squad-building strategy. Two rejected offers suggest that the next stage of negotiations will require genuine compromise from both sides.