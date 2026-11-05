Bruno Fernandes considering Manchester United future, Fenerbahce interested as other clubs drop out

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are keen on signing Bruno Fernandes, who is considering his future at Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes is considering his Manchester United future amid stalled contract negotiations, with Fenerbahce among the clubs monitoring the situation. According to TEAMtalk, the United captain remains keen to extend his stay at Old Trafford but is increasingly concerned by the lack of progress in discussions over a new deal.

His representatives are now exploring potential alternatives, although interest in the Portugal international remains limited. Fernandes’s current contract expires next summer, with United holding an option to extend it by another year.

However, the 32-year-old, who was signed at the start of 2020 for €55 million, wants a fresh agreement that would keep him at the club until 2030, when he would be approaching his 36th birthday.

Manchester United are reluctant to offer the length of contract he is seeking, creating a significant obstacle to an agreement. The club are also assessing the futures of several senior players, including Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez, as they consider their wider contract strategy.

For now, Fernandes’s priority remains extending his stay at Old Trafford, though his frustration is growing. Further discussions between Manchester United and the player’s representatives are expected during the November international break, with clarity on Michael Carrick’s future likely to shape those talks.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have reportedly shown no interest in signing him over the past 12 months despite being linked with him on numerous occasions. Al-Hilal, who pursued him in 2025, have also cooled their interest and are not expected to revive their attempts.

Fenerbahce’s interest in Bruno Fernandes

Fenerbahce could offer Fernandes another route out of the Premier League, with the Turkish club keen to strengthen their midfield. They have added several high-profile names to their squad in recent transfer windows and are now considering another major addition.

Fernandes would bring creativity, goals and leadership to their midfield, making him an attractive target as they look to strengthen their team. The Yellow Canaries are not alone in keeping an eye on the situation, with other clubs in the country also understood to be interested. Galatasaray, however, have cooled their pursuit of the United captain.

His public comments about manager Michael Carrick have further strained internal relations. Remarks made following the club’s defeat in Como reportedly did not improve his standing internally, even though Fernandes insisted that he was not criticising Carrick personally.

Uncertainty surrounding Carrick’s future could delay contract talks, with the club keen to establish clarity over the managerial situation before making other major decisions.