Real Madrid ponder re-signing Nico Paz amid Chelsea, Manchester United links

Real Madrid ponder activating a buy-back clause for Nico Paz’s contract as Chelsea and Manchester United circle the Como midfielder.

According to the Fichajes, Paz is in high demand, and the Spanish club faces pressure to act decisively if they want to bring the Como star back. Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester United remain interested in signing him.

Paz has continued to attract attention following a series of improved performances for Como. Having already established himself among the most promising young playmakers in Europe, the Argentine international is expected to draw significant interest in the future as Real Madrid weigh up whether to bring him back.

Real Madrid activated their buy-back clause during the summer to temporarily bring Paz back to the club. Como subsequently agreed a deal with the Spanish giants to re-sign the midfielder, although Real Madrid reportedly inserted another buy-back clause and a sell-on clause into the agreement.

Fabrizio Romano reported that the Italian club paid around €60 million. Paz requested to remain at Como for one more year as he continues to develop under the tutelage of Cesc Fabregas.

Real Madrid’s €80 million option

Real Madrid reportedly hold a buy-back clause worth around €80 million. The Merengues have shown in recent years that they are willing to spend heavily on promising talents, including young playmakers. Paz’s buy-back clause constrains Como’s options, and the Italian club will struggle to retain the 22-year-old if Madrid decide to exercise their right.

Como will certainly hope to keep Paz for as long as possible, although the clauses in his contract, particularly the buy-back option, make it extremely difficult to retain the 22-year-old creative midfielder. However, if Real Madrid are serious about bringing him back, they must act decisively or risk allowing one of the English suitors to make their move.

Chelsea and Manchester United keen

Chelsea were reportedly interested in Paz during the summer and continue to monitor the 22-year-old’s progress. The Blues have reportedly watched him in action this season and could bid for the Argentine as they look to add attacking talent to their squad.

Manchester United are also reportedly keen and have been tracking Paz’s progress. They experienced his quality first-hand this week, when the Argentine scored twice and provided an assist as Como defeated the Red Devils 4-1 in the Champions League.

United’s interest could be linked to the uncertainty surrounding Bruno Fernandes’s future, with Paz potentially viewed as a long-term replacement for the Portuguese playmaker. His ability to operate between the lines and create chances would make him an attractive option for the Old Trafford club.

Real Madrid hold a significant advantage through their buy-back clause, which grants them priority in re-signing Paz. If they ultimately decide against exercising the option, Como would demand a higher fee from Chelsea or Manchester United as interest from English clubs continues to grow.