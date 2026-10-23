Arsenal, Chelsea tracking Nico Paz progress at Como

Chelsea have intensified their interest in Nico Paz after another impressive performance for Como.

According to Fichajes, while Chelsea are interested in Nico Paz, they are not alone in tracking the Argentina international.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the most technically gifted attacking midfielders in Serie A since leaving Real Madrid in 2024. His latest Champions League display against Manchester United has reportedly encouraged Chelsea to step up their scouting, while Arsenal are also monitoring his development ahead of next summer.

Chelsea are understood to view Paz as a player capable of adding another creative dimension to their attack, with his ability to operate centrally or from the right particularly attractive to Xabi Alonso.

Chelsea and Arsenal track Como playmaker

Nico Paz’s development in Italy has been remarkable and since joining Como, he has registered 23 goals and 22 assists in 85 competitive appearances. Additionally, his performances have earned him an increasingly established role with Argentina.

Chelsea’s interest is understood to be particularly serious as Alonso reportedly sees similarities between Paz and Florian Wirtz, whom he coached at Bayer Leverkusen, with the Argentine capable of receiving between the lines, carrying the ball into dangerous areas and creating opportunities around the penalty area.

The proposed Chelsea system would give Paz freedom alongside Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer behind Joao Pedro, creating a technically gifted attacking unit. His versatility would also allow Alonso to alter the positioning of his attacking midfielders without necessarily changing the overall structure.

Como, however, are under no pressure to sell. Chelsea are reportedly considering an opening offer of around €80 million at the end of the season, although any negotiations would depend on the Italian club’s willingness to entertain his departure.

Arsenal’s interest adds another complication and the Gunners have also continued to monitor Paz, meaning Chelsea could face competition if both clubs decide to move from scouting to formal negotiations. With recent reports suggesting an uncertain future for Eberechi Eze, Paz can replace the Englishman in the team.

Paz could become the creative connector Chelsea need

Paz’s most interesting quality is not simply his ability to score or produce the final pass. It is his ability to connect different phases of an attack. He can receive in the half-space, turn under pressure, carry the ball towards the defensive line and then choose whether to combine, shoot or release a runner.

That makes him particularly interesting for Chelsea. With two attacking midfielders operating around a central striker, Paz could occupy the right half-space while Palmer moves into more central positions. His movement could also pull a midfielder or full-back away from Palmer, creating the small pockets that elite attacking sides rely upon.

The challenge would be maintaining defensive balance. Giving Paz significant freedom would require Chelsea’s midfield behind him to cover transitions effectively, particularly against teams that attack quickly after winning possession.

The €80 million price is only justified if Chelsea believe Paz can become a regular creative focal point rather than another talented rotation player. His technical profile fits Alonso’s football extremely well, but the next step is proving that his Serie A influence can survive the intensity and physical demands of the Premier League.