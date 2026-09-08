Mikel Arteta pushing Arsenal to sign Nico Paz next year

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is pushing the North London club to sign Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz next year.

Arsenal have identified Nico Paz as a potential attacking addition for next year, with Mikel Arteta reportedly pushing the club to explore a move, according to Fichajes.

The Gunners have placed the 22-year-old among their transfer priorities as they continue to strengthen their attacking options. Arsenal’s sporting department is closely monitoring Paz after failing to sign him and Morgan Rogers during the 2026 summer transfer window.

Paz is viewed as an attractive option because of his ability to operate in multiple attacking roles. The Argentine international prefers playing as a No. 10 but can also feature from either flank, giving Arteta the flexibility to use him in different tactical situations.

The Como midfielder completed his permanent move to the Italian club in the summer of 2025 after Real Madrid decided against bringing him back. Los Blancos sold the percentage of the player’s rights they retained to Como, although the Spanish giants kept a buy-back clause in the agreement.

Paz’s performances have since attracted attention from elsewhere in Serie A. Inter Milan made a late attempt to sign him before the summer window closed, submitting formal offers for the Argentine. However, the Real Madrid graduate ultimately remained with Como, where he is expected to continue developing his game.

Arsenal to scout Nico Paz ahead of a potential transfer

Arsenal’s interest is partly linked to their desire to create greater competition for Martin Odegaard. The Norway international remains an important figure for the Gunners, but his current contract runs until June 2028.

While the Gunners are negotiating an extension, the club also wants to ensure it has sufficient quality and depth in the creative midfield positions. Paz’s Como record underlines the appeal. He has made 78 appearances for the Italian side, scoring 20 goals and providing 17 assists.

The youngster’s 21 goal contributions last season further underline the attacking influence he can offer. At just 22, Paz also fits Arsenal’s preference for recruiting players who can contribute immediately while retaining significant room for development.

His technical quality, experience in Serie A and positional versatility could make him a natural fit for Arteta’s project. Arsenal are not expected to rush into a deal. The club’s scouts will travel to Italy to assess Paz across his next eight competitive matches for Como.

Arteta and the North London club’s hierarchy will then study the scouting reports in November before deciding whether to make a formal approach in January or wait until the summer of 2027.