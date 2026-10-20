Eberechi Eze facing bleak Arsenal future as “running out of time” claim made

Eberechi Eze’s Arsenal career is entering a critical period after another difficult outing intensified questions over his role in Mikel Arteta’s plans, as per Football Insider.

The £70 million signing arrived from Crystal Palace with a reputation for producing moments of individual brilliance, but translating that quality into consistent performances at the Emirates has proved difficult. Eze has started only four of his nine appearances this season, with just one of those starts coming in the Premier League.

His latest opportunity brought little encouragement and despite being handed a starting place against Nottingham Forest, Eze was substituted at half-time, with Noni Madueke replacing him and subsequently scoring the winning goal.

Eberechi Eze is struggling to establish himself under Arteta

The problem for Eze is not a lack of opportunities as Arteta has tried him in different attacking and midfield roles, but the 28-year-old has yet to establish himself as an automatic selection. Against Forest, he attempted 13 passes and misplaced four, while also losing possession twice and four duels. More concerning for Arsenal is that his influence faded as the game progressed, eventually prompting Arteta to make the change at the interval.

That performance has increased scrutiny on a player who was expected to add creativity and unpredictability to Arsenal’s attack. Competition is another complication. Madueke is pushing for greater involvement, while Arsenal are still looking to strengthen the left wing in January after failing to complete their preferred move during the summer. With more attacking competition potentially arriving, Eze cannot afford another prolonged spell without convincing performances.

Eze needs to rediscover his Palace form

As things stand, writing Eze off now would be premature, but Arsenal have reached the point where potential alone is no longer enough. The qualities that made him such an attractive signing remain obvious, yet the club need to see them consistently rather than in occasional flashes.

His biggest challenge may actually be tactical. At Palace, Eze was given the freedom to influence games and carry significant responsibility in possession. Arsenal’s highly structured approach demands greater positional discipline and intensity, which may explain why his natural game has not translated as smoothly.

That does not mean the signing cannot work. A player of Eze’s ability can change the perception around his Arsenal career very quickly with a few decisive performances.

But the timing is becoming important. If Madueke continues to impress and Arsenal add another winger in January, Eze could find himself with even fewer opportunities to prove his value. The next few months now feel decisive as Eze does not necessarily need to become Arsenal’s star player overnight; he simply needs to give Arteta a reason to keep selecting him. If those opportunities continue to pass without a sustained response, the £70m investment could become increasingly difficult to justify.