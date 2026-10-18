Bruno Fernandes expected to leave Manchester United next summer

Bruno Fernandes is expected to leave Manchester United this summer, with the club’s extension option the only complication to his exit.

According to Indykaila News on X, the Manchester United captain could depart at the end of the season when his current contract expires, although the Red Devils retain the option to extend his deal by another year.

Manchester United face mounting on-pitch and off-field tensions. Lisandro Martinez’s explosive post-match interview was merely the latest example of the club’s internal discord, with the defender criticising the board for failing to invest sufficiently in the squad.

Those poor performances have reportedly raised doubts over Michael Carrick’s long-term future, while there is now further uncertainty over the possibility of club captain Bruno Fernandes leaving.

The skipper’s potential departure would deepen Manchester United’s instability, removing their creative lynchpin at a pivotal moment. Despite scoring a hat-trick against Ipswich Town at the start of the season, his performances have lacked their usual composure and quality, raising doubts over a new contract that had been discussed in recent reports.

Where does Bruno Fernandes’s future lie?

Earlier reports suggested that Fernandes was open to signing a new contract to extend his stay at Manchester United. He has been one of the club’s key performers since joining from Sporting CP for €55 million in 2019 and has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League.

Fernandes had been open to renewing his contract, per earlier reports, but complications persist over contract length and the club’s investment strategy and squad direction. Beyond that, the club’s long-term project may be causing concern for the attacking midfielder, potentially leading him to consider leaving at the end of the season.

His current contract expires at the end of the season, although Manchester United have an option to extend it by another year. The club have reportedly considered triggering that option, as extending Fernandes’s contract would strengthen Manchester United’s negotiating position with potential suitors next summer.

Several clubs are reportedly interested in acquiring Fernandes, with Galatasaray and Atletico Madrid among the rivals vying for his signature. However, the primary focus remains on Fernandes and how his potential departure would reshape Manchester United’s midfield. If confirmed, his exit would leave the Red Devils searching for a creative centerpiece at a moment of acute uncertainty.