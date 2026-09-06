Bruno Fernandes keen on signing new Manchester United contract as talks accelerate

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes is keen on penning a new deal at Old Trafford; renewal talks accelerate.

Bruno Fernandes is keen to sign a new Manchester United contract, with talks expected to accelerate as the club look to secure the future of their influential playmaker.

According to a report by Football Insider, Fernandes wants to remain at Old Trafford and is open to signing fresh terms. Manchester United are now planning to step up negotiations in the coming months after another impressive period for the Portuguese midfielder.

The experienced playmaker entered the final year of his Manchester United contract in June, but the club have no intention of allowing uncertainty over his future to continue. The Red Devils are expected to initially activate the one-year extension included in his current deal, keeping him tied to the club until 2028.

However, that is viewed as a short-term measure rather than the final solution. They still want to negotiate an improved long-term agreement with Fernandes following his consistently high level of performances over the past 12 months.

The 31-year-old remains one of the most important players in the Manchester United squad and enjoyed a standout campaign last season (9 goals, 22 assists). His performances further underlined his importance to the team.

A new long-term deal is lined up for Fernandes

Manchester United are particularly keen to protect their investment amid interest in Fernandes from clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Triggering the additional year would strengthen the club’s position and ensure they retain control over the midfielder’s future while negotiations over a longer contract take place.

Fernandes is currently believed to be Manchester United’s second-highest earner, with reports placing his salary at around £300,000 per week. A new agreement would be expected to bring a further pay increase, reflecting his status as one of the club’s key performers.

The midfielder’s willingness to commit to fresh terms represents an important boost for Manchester United, particularly after speculation surrounding his future in recent transfer windows. His desire to stay also gives the club a strong foundation from which to negotiate a longer-term agreement.

Fernandes has been a central figure at Old Trafford since arriving from Sporting CP in January 2020 for €55 million and has consistently carried a significant creative burden for the club. His leadership, goals and assists have made him a key component of United’s plans.

For now, Manchester United’s immediate priority is to trigger the optional year and extend Fernandes’ contract through 2028. The next step will be agreeing on improved terms that satisfy both parties.