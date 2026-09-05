Manchester United set to trigger optional year in Bruno Fernandes deal

Manchester United have decided to trigger the clause to extend Bruno Fernandes’s stay at the club by another 12 months.

Manchester United are planning to trigger a one-year extension in Bruno Fernandes’s contract, keeping their captain at Old Trafford despite continued speculation over a possible move to Saudi Arabia.

According to a report by Football Insider, the Red Devils are preparing to activate the clause in Fernandes’s current agreement in the coming months, extending his stay at Old Trafford until June 2028. The decision would provide additional security while negotiations over a longer-term contract take place.

Fernandes entered the final year of his initial deal in June, leading to renewed uncertainty over his future. Saudi Arabian clubs have been linked with the Portugal international on several occasions, but Manchester United have consistently made it clear that they had no intention of allowing their most influential midfielder to leave.

Galatasaray also registered interest in the 31-year-old towards the end of the transfer window, but the Red Devils rejected the prospect of a departure. Instead, the club are now preparing to enter discussions with Fernandes’s representatives over a fresh long-term agreement.

Manchester United want to secure Fernandes’s future

The optional year gives Manchester United an important fallback position. If negotiations over a new contract take longer than expected, the club can ensure the Portuguese playmaker remains tied down beyond the expiration of his current terms.

However, the situation could become more complicated as Bruno Fernandes will soon turn 32. He is currently Manchester United’s highest earner, meaning any new long-term agreement is likely to require careful consideration from their hierarchy.

Michael Carrick has been unequivocal in his stance. The Manchester United manager has made no secret of his admiration for Fernandes, who remains arguably the most important player in his side.

The Portuguese international underlined his importance once again last weekend by scoring a hat-trick against Ipswich Town. Since Carrick took charge in January, Fernandes has registered 23 goal contributions in just 22 matches, highlighting his continued influence despite his advancing age.

Fernandes has been a central figure at Old Trafford since joining United at the start of 2020 for €55 million and has now made 329 appearances for the club. He has contributed towards 219 goals (110 goals, 109 assists). Those numbers explain why United are reluctant to consider his departure, even as interest from Saudi Arabia continues to linger.

The club’s immediate plan is therefore clear: trigger the optional year and maintain control over Fernandes’s future while negotiations over a longer contract develop. The onus could then fall on the player if he wants to force a move away.