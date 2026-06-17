Galatasaray eyeing summer move for Bruno Fernandes, player open to move

Bruno Fernandes is open to joining Galatasaray, with the Turkish champions reportedly holding tak s with his agents.

As per Fanatik on X Galatasaray held a positive first meeting with Fernandes’ representatives, and the Portuguese midfielder is understood to be open to the move. However, securing Fernandes would require Manchester United to accept a fee Galatasaray can afford—a significant hurdle for the Turkish champions.

Fernandes cemented his status as Manchester United’s creator-in-chief last season with 21 Premier League assists—an all-time record—and won the league’s Player of the Season award. His playmaking prowess underscores his value to any ambitious club, and Manchester United’s reluctance to part with him.

The previous summer, he rejected a lucrative Saudi Pro League approach from Al-Hilal, yet continues to attract interest from Saudi Pro League clubs ahead of the summer window, with further lucrative offers expected.

Galatasaray’s pursuit and Manchester United’s stance

Galatasaray have had an interest in Fernandes for some time, and per Fanatik’s report, the talks were positive, with Fernandes receptive to moving to Istanbul as long as Manchester United negotiates a fee.

The Turkish league champions are in a position to offer a handsome salary to attract players like Fernandes, as well as the financial strength to pay significant transfer fees.

Any deal for the Manchester United fan favourite will depend on convincing the Premier League giants to part with a player considered vital to their plans. Manchester United have not shown a willingness to sell a midfielder central to Michael Carrick’s vision.

With Michael Carrick’s plans taking shape at Old Trafford, the Manchester United boss reportedly views Fernandes as vital to his midfield strategy. The club are also reportedly preparing a new contract for Fernandes, which could deter suitors from any potential deal.

However, Manchester United have recently been linked with creative midfielders such as Dani Olmo and Morgan Gibbs-White, which has sent mixed signals about the club’s midfield priorities.

Manchester United’s preparation of a new contract offer, however, signals the club’s determination to retain Fernandes ahead of the summer window.