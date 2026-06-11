Manchester United enter Dani Olmo chase; Arsenal, Chelsea in pole position

Manchester United have entered the race for Dani Olmo alongside Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, with Barcelona reportedly open to selling.

Manchester United have entered the race for Dani Olmo alongside Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, with Barcelona reportedly open to selling, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. The Catalans are willing to let him leave for a price starting at €70 million.

This is a significant development for Manchester United, as Erik ten Hag would seek a midfielder capable of contributing goals and assists — the Spanish international produced 19 goal contributions last season with Barcelona. The fee falls within Manchester United’s typical valuation range, though such a signing could signal a tactical shift away from Mason Mount’s profile, who has struggled with injuries and form since his move to Old Trafford.

Barcelona are still trying to manage their financial commitments and create the balance required for a successful transfer window. Despite some flexibility in their spending power, which was evident with the recent deal for Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, the club still needs to make space in their budget and free up their wage bill, which could see a few stars depart.

The club have previously considered selling Dani Olmo, and going by recent reports surrounding the Spanish international’s future, speculation is rife about his stay at the club. Should the Catalans decide to cash in, there are already several suitors on high alert for his availability.

Arsenal and Chelsea ahead in the Dani Olmo race?

Arsenal have pondered a move for Olmo as they look for an attacking midfielder in the market amid links to Morgan Rogers and Morgan Gibbs-White. However, they could pivot to the €70 million-rated Barcelona playmaker, given his price and the experience he brings, which would suit Mikel Arteta’s high-octane style of football.

Chelsea have also reportedly shown interest, as new boss Xabi Alonso wants to bring more tactical flexibility to the team. Olmo would give Chelsea a different attacking profile, with his creativity a major asset. At the moment, both Arsenal and Chelsea are reported to be ahead of Manchester United in the race for the Barcelona star, though fresh bids could shift the landscape.