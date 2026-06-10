Chelsea line up €70 million move for Dani Olmo

Chelsea are interested in Dani Olmo and are lining up a €70 million move for the Barcelona playmaker, as Xabi Alonso lays out his plans.

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a €70 million swoop for Barcelona playmaker Dani Olmo, as per Fichajes. Xabi Alonso is set to begin his reign as Chelsea’s new manager once the squad gathers for pre-season.

Without European football, Alonso has flexibility in his early overhaul. Attacking reinforcement is a priority, and the Blues are already exploring forward options in the transfer window. The Spanish tactician has prioritised attacking reinforcement and has identified Olmo as a potential addition to his setup.

Despite recent rumours linking the club with former star and Liverpool man Florian Wirtz, Chelsea are now looking at a possible deal for another player of a similar profile, as per the report by Fichajes.

Dani Olmo as the solution for Chelsea?

Chelsea are considering a €70 million move for Olmo, who has been a productive performer for Barcelona since his €60 million move from RB Leipzig in 2024. Alonso reportedly views the Spanish international as a player who could bridge the gap in the final third and stitch their attacking setup together. His record of eight goals and ten assists in 49 games highlights the creative depth Alonso could deploy to unlock Chelsea’s attack.

The Premier League giants were also linked with Fermin Lopez, according to reports, although Hansi Flick is unlikely to allow his departure and might instead consider a sale of Olmo. Enzo Fernandez is also being linked with Real Madrid, according to multiple reports, and Chelsea might feel Olmo could be a viable replacement for the Argentine midfielder if he were to depart.

Will Barcelona consider a Dani Olmo sale?

There have been rumblings about Barcelona restructuring their finances in an effort to bring in new faces this summer. The report states that selling Olmo, at the publicised €70 million price mentioned in the story, could create more room for the club when it comes to adding new players. Furthermore, Olmo was recently linked with Arsenal, which is another indication that the Catalans might be deliberating a decision on the playmaker’s future.

Barcelona do view Olmo as a key figure in their plans, but at the moment there is an argument that Lopez is ahead of him in the No.10 position. Hence, there is a possibility the club might be prepared to cash in on the 28-year-old, who may be at his highest market value at the current moment. Chelsea could therefore be put on high alert if they are serious about signing him.