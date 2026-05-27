Chelsea line up surprise move for Florian Wirtz

Chelsea could end up making a surprise move for Liverpool’s 2025 summer signing Florian Wirtz.

According to a report from Football Insider, Chelsea have their eyes set on Florian Wirtz and could end up making a move for the German international this summer. Xabi Alonso is a massive admirer of the attacking midfielder and is pushing the London club to acquire his services ahead of the new season.

Wirtz made quite a name for himself while playing for Bayer Leverkusen under the leadership of Xabi Alonso. He had 38 goal contributions in the 2023-24 season when the German club ended up winning the league unbeaten.

On the back of his consistent performances, Liverpool struck a deal worth up to £116 million with Leverkusen to sign the 23-year-old. While Arne Slot and team had massive expectations from Wirtz, he has failed to live up to them. The German attacking midfielder has struggled to adapt to the pace of the Premier League.

He has only managed 17 goal contributions in his 49 outings across competitions. While he has only been around for 12 months and there are still four years left on his deal, Wirtz could end up leaving the club this summer.

Chelsea are plotting a raid on Liverpool

He doesn’t seem to be keen on playing under Arne Slot, and the Dutch manager’s future might have a big say on where he ends up playing his football next season. Chelsea have emerged as a potential destination, as they have appointed Xabi Alonso as their new manager.

The Spanish manager brought the best out of the 23-year-old at Leverkusen. They share a great relationship, and it could play a big part in any move. Wirtz would love to once again play under him, and the 44-year-old seems to be pushing Chelsea to make a surprise move for him.

The Blues certainly have the financial strength to get a deal over the line. While Liverpool are not actively looking to offload him, they could consider cashing in on him if the right offer arrives. His departure could give them funds to reshape the squad after a very disappointing campaign.

With Jammie Gittens, Liam Delap and Alejandro Garnacho likely to be sold, Wirtz could be a great acquisition for the London club, as he can feature anywhere in attack. He fits their project, and under Alonso, the 23-year-old could revive himself.