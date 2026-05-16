Chelsea line up €100 million move for Fermin Lopez

Chelsea are prepared to make a huge offer for long-term target Fermin Lopez, as Barcelona’s resolve could be tested.

Chelsea are always on the lookout for top talent that can improve their current squad, and Fermin Lopez has been on their list for a while now. As per Fichajes, the Blues are prepared to test Barcelona’s resolve with a huge offer in the region of €100 million, with the player’s stance also considered key in any potential move.

Chelsea are preparing for next season without UEFA Champions League football, which could, in theory, affect their transfer market activity. Yet, they remain determined to spend wisely on top talents and bring them to Stamford Bridge, with Fermin Lopez among their key targets.

The Blues are reportedly preparing a €100 million offer to test Barcelona’s resolve for their 23-year-old, productive homegrown sensation. Chelsea are eager to add the Spaniard to their midfield, which already includes Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, and Barcelona-linked Cole Palmer. Lopez would be a strong addition in their bid to start challenging for major honours.

Will Barcelona consider approaches for Fermin Lopez?

Barcelona are not in a strong position financially, with multiple reports suggesting they may need to sell one or more of their key players. This brings us to Chelsea’s potential offer, as €100 million would significantly ease the pressure on Joan Laporta regarding the club’s finances.

The same outlet reporting Chelsea’s interest also previously stated that Barcelona rejected an approach from Manchester United for Lopez. That could either mean the Catalan giants are holding out for more money or are simply unwilling to entertain offers for their 23-year-old homegrown star. They remain in a position of strength, given that the attacking midfielder has a €500 million release clause in his contract.

Does Fermin Lopez want to leave?

Lopez would be aware of Chelsea’s interest, with the club having tracked him since last summer. However, there is no indication from the player’s side of a desire to move. Given his homegrown status and the fact that he is living his dream while playing a key role under Hansi Flick, the Spaniard is unlikely to push for an exit.

His tally of 13 goals and 17 assists across all competitions this season further highlights his importance to the club. Chelsea may need to submit a mammoth bid or reconsider their pursuit altogether, as Lopez is not expected to actively seek a move away from Barcelona. However, the club’s financial situation could still play a decisive role.