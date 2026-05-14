Barcelona keen on Cole Palmer, player open to Chelsea exit

Barcelona are reportedly interested in Cole Palmer, and the player may consider the idea of a switch away from Chelsea.

Cole Palmer could still become one of the big topics of the upcoming transfer window, as his quality is something many clubs, including Barcelona, could consider signing. As per Fichajes, the Chelsea star would be open to the idea of joining the Catalan giants if an opportunity arises. But there are huge complications ahead if they are serious about making a move.

Chelsea are set to miss out on Champions League football, and their only hope is relying on finishing sixth by some way of a miracle, provided Aston Villa win the Europa League. With those prospects being slim, the Blues are expecting some approaches for their best players, including Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer.

The Palmer case is particularly intriguing, considering Chelsea regard him an extremely important for their project. Hence, they have no interest in selling the Englishman unless suitors cough up huge sums, which the report states could be in the €100 million range. Realistically, the Blues would demand significantly more to sell their star player, and Barcelona are the latest to show an interest.

Will Barcelona chase Cole Palmer?

Barcelona are reportedly interested in a move for Palmer, thus joining Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the race for the productive attacker. The Blaugrana are eager to improve their attacking setup for the new season, and view Palmer as someone who could bring a lot to their team from a creative and goalscoring perspective.

There are challenges ahead, particularly due to the €100 million-rated forward’s price point, as Barcelona are in no position to pay as much. Despite Palmer being reportedly open to the idea of moving away from Chelsea, the chances of paying the required fee seem extremely difficult given their financial predicament.

Will Chelsea sell Cole Palmer?

Earlier reports have continuously stated that Palmer is not pushing to leave Chelsea, although that stance might change depending on the offer he has on the table. Champions League football with a team like Barcelona or even Bayern Munich might have a great effect on the player’s thinking, although Chelsea are out to make any deal difficult to achieve.

Chelsea have held an interest in Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez, who is not expected to leave Barcelona. Unless the Spaniard departs, there is no chance the newly-crowned La Liga champions will invest heavily in a position they have ample cover in, as they could cool their interest in Palmer. As for other suitors, Chelsea might increase the asking price for English clubs, as the chances of the England international leaving Stamford Bridge remain slim at the moment.