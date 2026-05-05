Manchester United fail with mega-money bid to sign Fermin Lopez

Manchester United have reportedly failed with a mammoth €120 million bid for Barcelona homegrown star Fermin Lopez.

Fermin Lopez is a key star for Barcelona and has certainly cemented his position in the team with some valuable performances this season. Hence, the Catalans are showing no interest in offloading the Spaniard amid a report from Fichajes stating they may have rejected a mammoth €120 million bid from Manchester United.

Barcelona’s financial issues are a much-publicised piece of knowledge, which has seen the club manoeuvre through tricky times. Often, there’s the theory around every summer window that they may need to sell a player or two of high value to allow themselves room to bring in new players, but there have not been many notable outgoings in a few years.

Once again, there are rumours surrounding some of their key stars, including Raphinha, Pau Cubarsi and Fermin Lopez, as an example. The latter is a player of considerable interest, as Chelsea tried to sign the attacking midfielder last summer, but a move could not be worked out.

Chelsea remain interested in Lopez, while Manchester United are the ones pushing the door to get a deal in place. The Red Devils had been planning to make a big offer, and as per the report, they may have already made one, but Barcelona have no interest in selling.

The main feature of the story is that Barcelona have rejected a mammoth €120 million offer from Manchester United for Lopez. The homegrown star is seen as a key part of the club’s present and future, which could see them lock all doors and keep hold of the Spanish international for the foreseeable future.

Barcelona to Keep Fermin Lopez?

Barcelona may have the aforementioned financial issues to deal with, but they may not plan to work around the situation by selling a key star like Lopez. The attacking midfielder has delivered a solid season so far, with 13 goals and 17 assists to his name, which suits what Flick wants from his attacking stars.

Barcelona also secured a new long-term deal with the player, signed in January 2026 until the summer of 2031, which gives them plenty of power in determining his future. Either Manchester United bow out or come back with a much more advanced offer than the €120 million they are rumoured to have tabled, but the chances of them landing Lopez are looking slim at this moment.