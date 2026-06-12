Manchester United formulate bumper contract offer for Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United are preparing a lucrative contract offer to ensure their skipper, Bruno Fernandes, continues at Old Trafford.

According to a report from SportsBoom, Manchester United are ready to hand Bruno Fernandes a significant pay hike as they look to secure his long-term future. The Red Devils are preparing a massive £375,000-a-week contract offer for their skipper. Their offer represents a 50 per cent hike on his current wages.

Fernandes, who arrived in Manchester at the start of 2020 in a deal worth £47 million plus add-ons, has established himself as the heartbeat of the team. While the Red Devils have had a lot of ups and downs in recent years, the Portuguese international has been one of their standout performers.

He is widely regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders in the game. The 31-year-old had his most successful campaign last time out and helped United secure Champions League football with a third-place finish in the Premier League.

He was involved in 35 league games and ended up breaking the record for most assists in a single season. Fernandes finished with nine goals and 21 assists. His sensational performances earned him the Premier League Player of the Season award and the Football Writers’ Footballer of the Year honour.

United want to secure the future of their skipper

On the back of it, United are now looking to reward him with a new deal and a significant pay hike. While he still has a year left on his deal and there is an option to extend it by another 12 months, the Red Devils are looking to secure his long-term future.

He currently earns around £250,000 per week, as per the report. As a result, the new offer would mean a 50 per cent increase, and there will also be significant rewards depending on their performances in the Premier League and Champions League.

United want to ensure Fernandes commits the remainder of his peak years to the club, amidst interest from rival clubs and PIF-backed Saudi clubs. The 31-year-old is loving life in Manchester and has no intentions of leaving at this point, as he believes the club is heading in the right direction. As a result, there are high chances he will pen a new deal at Old Trafford.