Manchester United halt contract talks with Bruno Fernandes, confident of his stay

Bruno Fernandes has enjoyed an outstanding season with Manchester United, breaking the Premier League assists record and helping the team secure UEFA Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign.

Manchester United have been in contract talks with Bruno Fernandes, but they have now decided to put those talks on hold for a few months. According to a report from The Daily Mirror, Manchester United are now focused on bringing in a new signing, and they will resume talks with the Portuguese International after that.

The Manchester United skipper is entering the final year of his deal with the Premier League club, but they have an option to trigger a 12-month extension. Therefore, the Red Devils are under no pressure to agree on a contract with the Portuguese playmaker right now. They have received the assurances from the player that he will continue at the club, and therefore they are relaxed about the situation.

Manchester United will compete in the UEFA Champions League next season, and they need to bring in quality players to do well across multiple competitions. It is no surprise that they are focused on improving the team instead of engaging in contract talks with key players, which can happen once the season begins.

Fernandes new deal on hold

Bruno Fernandes knows he is valued at the club and will eventually be handed a new, improved contract. Both parties are relaxed about the situation, and that is good news for Manchester United. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the right additions over the next few weeks and challenge for trophies next term.

The 31-year-old is adamant about winning major trophies with Manchester United after spending his peak years with them. The veteran playmaker has had opportunities to leave the club, but he has decided to stay on and help the club. He was instrumental in their return to the Champions League for the upcoming campaign.

Manchester United have done well in the Premier League, but they need a deeper, higher-quality squad to navigate fixture congestion next year. Meanwhile, the Portuguese international, who cost €55 million when he arrived from Sporting CP, earns hefty wages at the Premier League club, and it is unclear whether they are prepared to offer him a substantial increase on his current wages.