Tottenham rival Arsenal, Manchester United in Morgan Gibbs-White race, Nottingham Forest unwilling to sell

Nottingham Forest are ready to put up a fight against suitors interested in signing Morgan Gibbs-White, with a host of top teams keen on the playmaker

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are targeting Morgan Gibbs-White this summer, with Nottingham Forest determined to block the playmaker’s exit. According to Caught Offside, the three Premier League clubs have expressed keen interest, but Nottingham Forest are ready to put up a fight and remain uninterested in selling.

Morgan Gibbs-White could once again be at the centre of a transfer saga, much like last summer. At the time, Tottenham believed they had triggered a secret release clause in his contract, as per directions from the player’s agent, but Nottingham Forest fought back with the threat of legal action, which saw Spurs back away.

In the aftermath of the controversy, Gibbs-White was convinced by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis to sign an extension to his deal, stretching the agreement until 2028. With two years left on his contract, the Tricky Trees are widely expected to demand a massive fee for their de facto attacking leader.

Nottingham Forest eager to retain Gibbs-White

For a club that finished the season closer to the relegation zone, it is imperative to keep a close-knit squad, as they are reportedly likely to lose Elliot Anderson, and losing two of their influential stars would be a major blow.

Gibbs-White remains a key asset: he recorded 25 goal contributions across all competitions this season, according to Transfermarkt, and his performances may have played a huge role in Forest’s survival in the top flight.

Arsenal view him as a reported alternative to top target Morgan Rogers, the Aston Villa star they are expected to push hard for. Manchester United are targeting Gibbs-White differently, as they are seeking a starting-level attacking midfielder to ease the burden on Bruno Fernandes. Gibbs-White also offers a goal threat that has caught the attention of both Manchester United and Arsenal.

All three of those teams will benefit from having a top-quality player like Gibbs-White in their respective teams. There could be a theory that Forest could take up such a stance on the player to increase the asking price, which remains unclear at this moment.