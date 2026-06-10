Arsenal prioritising Morgan Gibbs-White move, face Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester United battle

Arsenal have entered the race for Morgan Gibbs-White and face competition from Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester United in the battle.

Arsenal have targeted Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White this summer, with Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester United also keen on signing the English playmaker. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Mikel Arteta is eager to add attacking midfield firepower, identifying him as a top target. Meanwhile, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester United are all keeping tabs on the Nottngham Forest star.

Arsenal finished the 2025.26 season as Premier League champions, and Arteta is now targeting new attacking options to compete for the Champions League title next term.

The left-winger role remains high on their agenda, but they are also reportedly tracking left-winger Morgan Rogers at Aston Villa, who are expected to demand a premium fee for the England international. Should they fail to land Rogers, the Gunners are considering Gibbs-White as an alternative.

Is Morgan Gibbs-White ready to leave Nottingham Forest?

The Nottingham Forest star is reportedly ready to leave the club this summer, much as was the case last year when his proposed move to Tottenham caused controversy. Gibbs-White signed a contract extension until 2028, enabling Forest to demand significantly more in any transfer negotiation.

The 25-year-old midfielder registered 25 goal contributions (18 goals and 7 assists) across all competitions in the recently-concluded campaign, a productive tally from an attacking midfield role. Forest finished just outside the relegation zone but reached the UEFA Europa League semi-finals, where they lost to eventual winners Aston Villa.

Arsenal to face stiff competition

Per Sports Boom, Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Manchester United are competing in the pursuit of the Premier League-proven midfielder. Chelsea and Manchester United are expected to be willing to invest heavily in the left-wing berth. While the Blues want to correct the error of signing Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho last summer, United want more competition for Matheus Cunha.

Meanwhile Aston Villa might view Gibbs-White as a potential replacement should they lose Rogers. If Arsenal succeed in landing Rogers, Villa could have the funds to make a serious play for the Forest prospect.

Overall, Gibbs-White could be a sensational transfer story ahead of the summer, with many clubs expected to make their presence felt in the race. As for Arsenal, they could prioritise a move for Rogers, while keeping close tabs on the Nottingham Forest star in case their deal for the Aston Villa man goes south.