Arsenal eyeing Morgan Gibbs-White as Morgan Rogers alternative

Arsenal are interested in signing 26-year-old Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White this summer.

According to a report from The Sun, Arsenal are primarily keen on signing Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa, but they will move on to Gibbs-White if they fail to secure the services of the Nottingham Forest playmaker’s compatriot.

Aston Villa have secured UEFA Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they will not want to lose Rogers in the summer. It will be difficult for Arsenal to sign him, even though they are reportedly set to hold talks for a summer move.

On the other hand, Gibbs-White could be an interesting alternative. Nottingham Forest have barely survived the drop, and they could be under pressure to sell key players if they want European football next season.

Gibbs-White has been outstanding for them, recording 25 goal contributions in the 2025/26 campaign. He will want to compete at a high level, and a move to Arsenal will be exciting for him. He was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

Nottingham Forest forced him to stay at the club and convinced him to sign a new deal with them back then. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to continue for another season. Meanwhile, Manchester United are also reportedly interested in Gibbs-White.

Arsenal looking to improve the team even further

Arsenal won the Premier League title this past season, and they will be hoping to dominate English and European football in the coming season. They need to keep improving the team. Signing the Nottingham Forest playmaker would be a step in the right direction.

The Englishman can operate in the attacking midfield role as well as on the flanks. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and score goals as well. He is entering the peak years of his career, and now is the right time for him to move on to a bigger club. Playing for the Premier League champions will be hard to turn down for him. He will look to fight for trophies with them.

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Competing alongside top-quality players at Arsenal could bring out the best in Gibbs-White and help him fulfil his potential. The 26-year-old is likely to be an expensive acquisition, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal follow up on their interest with an official offer to get the deal done.