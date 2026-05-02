Manchester United lining up €200 million move for Elliot Anderson, Morgan Gibbs-White

Manchester United are looking to improve their squad during the summer transfer window, and they have identified Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson as targets.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson have done exceedingly well for Nottingham Forest, recently compelling Teddy Sheringham to suggest them as targets for Manchester United. They could prove to be quality acquisitions for Manchester United.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United are ready to spend around €200 million to sign the two players. It would be a lucrative offer, and Nottingham Forest could find it difficult to turn it down.

The Red Devils are looking to secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need a strong team to do well in the Premier League and in Europe. They need more defensive cover in the middle of the park, especially after the departure of Casemiro. Manuel Ugarte has been hugely underwhelming as well.

Manchester United need to replace both players, and signing Anderson would be ideal. He has been exceptional since joining Nottingham Forest from Newcastle United. The English midfielder is currently one of the best defensive midfielders in the country, and he could help Manchester United improve. His arrival would not only protect the back four but also allow the creative central midfielders to operate with more freedom.

Manchester United could use Gibbs-White

On the other hand, Gibbs-White has been outstanding in the Premier League in recent seasons. He was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur last summer. The 26-year-old has been scoring goals consistently and creating opportunities for his teammates.

Manchester United have been overly dependent on Bruno Fernandes for goals and creativity from the middle of the park. Signing Gibbs-White would be a step in the right direction. Not only would he be a quality long-term replacement for the Portuguese international, but he could also support Fernandes next season.

The Englishman can operate as a central attacking midfielder as well as on the flanks. He has the technical attributes to compete at a high level, and the opportunity to play for Manchester United will be tempting for him. The 26-year-old playmaker has 16 goals and six assists to his name this season.

It will not be difficult for Manchester United to convince the two players. The Red Devils are an elite club, and most players will be tempted to join them. It remains to be seen whether they can get the two deals across the line.