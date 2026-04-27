Morgan Gibbs-White poised to leave Nottingham Forest this summer

Morgan Gibbs-White could leave Nottingham Forest this summer as Manchester United and Manchester City intensify their pursuit of the England international.

Nottingham Forest successfully retained Morgan Gibbs-White last summer despite significant external pressure, but keeping him once more appears increasingly unlikely. The England international is widely expected to pursue a move away from the City Ground, with Football Insider reporting that Manchester United and Manchester City are among interested parties.

Nottingham Forest demonstrated their resolve defending their assets last summer. When Tottenham attempted to activate what they believed was a release clause in Gibbs-White’s contract, Forest threatened legal action and ultimately convinced the midfielder to sign a contract extension at the City Ground, a decisive show of strength that may prove difficult to replicate.

However, there are substantial doubts Forest can replicate their retention success. Gibbs-White appears increasingly poised to pursue a move to a bigger challenge. The English midfielder has delivered consistently for Forest, proving instrumental in both their Premier League survival push and Europa League semi-final progression. His performances alone have attracted attention from several elite clubs.

Gibbs-White’s production speaks for itself: 22 goal contributions across all competitions this season, including 13 Premier League strikes and 9 assists. Such output has understandably captured the interest of top clubs. Manchester United and Manchester City are actively pursuing him, alongside fellow Forest midfielder Elliott Anderson, with both players considered likely to reassess their futures at the club.

Manchester United are pursuing Gibbs-White with genuine intent as they develop plans to restructure their midfield ahead of summer recruitment. Expected departures from Old Trafford could create space, and Gibbs-White’s versatility across midfield and attacking roles would add tactical flexibility to their offensive setup. His ability to operate across multiple positions aligns with United’s tactical evolution.

Where next for Gibbs-White?

Manchester City have reportedly advanced talks with the midfielder, and Pep Guardiola may view Gibbs-White as a potential successor to Bernardo Silva, who is expected to depart this summer. The Forest captain’s pressing intensity and creative positioning would suit City’s demanding possession-based system, setting up a genuine two-club battle for his signature.

As for Gibbs-White himself, he demonstrated his intention to leave last summer only for owner Evangelos Marinakis to intervene decisively at the final moment. The Forest supremo will exhaust every option to retain his captain, particularly if Champions League football becomes available next season.

Without European football’s elite competition, however, the likelihood of Nottingham Forest retaining their influential midfielder and skipper diminishes considerably, potentially forcing Marinakis to accept the inevitable departure.