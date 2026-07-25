Manchester United unwilling to sell Bruno Fernandes this summer

Manchester United are preparing for a demanding return to the UEFA Champions League, with Michael Carrick determined to build a squad capable of challenging more consistently at the top of English football.

While several areas have already been strengthened, the club’s plans continue to revolve around retaining the players who define their identity on and off the pitch. At the centre of that project is Bruno Fernandes, whose influence has grown further following another outstanding campaign at Old Trafford.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United sources remain adamant that the Portuguese midfielder is not for sale this summer, despite continued speculation over his future and reported interest from Galatasaray and other European clubs.

The message from the hierarchy is clear: Fernandes remains central to Carrick’s plans, and only an extraordinary offer would even force United to reconsider their position.

Fernandes remains Manchester United’s creative leader

Bruno Fernandes joined United from Sporting CP in January 2020 for an initial £47 million and has since established himself as arguably the club’s most influential signing of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

The 31-year-old has recorded 107 goals and 108 assists in 327 appearances, contributing directly to 215 goals at a remarkable rate of one every 1.52 games. His performances last season earned him the FWA Footballer of the Year award, further underlining his importance to a side that secured Champions League qualification.

Carrick is understood to value Fernandes not only for his ability to create chances and unlock deep defensive structures, but also for the standards he demands from those around him. The midfielder has returned to his most effective advanced role under the Manchester United manager and is expected to remain the focal point of the attack next season.

Contract talks could strengthen long-term commitment

Far from pushing for an exit, Fernandes is reportedly open to discussing a new contract that would extend his stay beyond his current agreement. United view him as a long-term leader and are not interested in entertaining conventional transfer offers. The possibility of his departure is very, very slim, with the club prepared to resist even substantial bids. Galatasaray have been persistently linked with an ambitious move, but there is no suggestion that United are willing to enter negotiations.

Instead, the club are planning to build around Fernandes alongside new midfield arrivals Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. Their additions should provide greater balance behind the Portuguese international and allow him to operate closer to the opposition’s penalty area. With United targeting a sustained Premier League challenge as well as a strong Champions League campaign, retaining their captain and chief creator is considered non-negotiable.

Selling Bruno Fernandes would contradict everything Manchester United are trying to build under Michael Carrick. He remains their most reliable source of goals, assists, leadership and competitive intensity.

Interest from abroad is inevitable, but the Red Devils are in a stronger sporting position after returning to the Champions League and have little reason to cash in. Unless an unprecedented offer arrives and Fernandes actively seeks a departure, the club’s refusal to sell should be taken at face value.