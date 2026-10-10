Galatasaray rival Atletico Madrid in Bruno Fernandes pursuit

Galatasaray are all set to rival Atletico Madrid in their pursuit of Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes.

Galatasaray have emerged as serious rivals to Atletico Madrid in the race to sign Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, with the Turkish Super Lig champions reportedly holding a financial advantage over their competitors.

According to Fichajes, Galatasaray are reconsidering a move for the Portuguese midfielder after failing to secure his services during the summer transfer window. The Istanbul club are well positioned to offer Fernandes an attractive financial package, potentially putting them ahead of Atletico Madrid.

At 32, Fernandes faces an important decision over his future at Old Trafford, as he has already entered the final year of his contract. Manchester United retain the option to extend his deal by another season, giving them some control over negotiations.

The reported £57 million release clause discussed during the summer has also expired, so United certainly will have a big say in his future. However, if Fernandes decides to leave, they are unlikely to stand in his way.

European giants to battle for Bruno Fernandes’s signature

Galatasaray aim to strengthen a squad that won the Turkish Super Lig title in the 2025/26 season. The club previously explored the possibility of signing Fernandes but could not complete a deal. They are now assessing whether a fresh approach could convince the midfielder to leave England.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, remain interested in bringing Fernandes to Spain, though there have been no concrete moves from their end just yet. Diego Simeone’s side are considering a move for the summer of 2027, when the midfielder’s contractual situation would allow more favourable contract negotiations.

Fernandes would add proven creativity, leadership and goal-scoring to Atletico’s midfield. However, competing with Galatasaray’s financial proposal may prove challenging, particularly if the Turkish club decide to push for an earlier agreement.

Manchester United still maintain control over Fernandes’s future

Manchester United’s position will ultimately play a decisive role. The club were reluctant to part with their captain during the previous transfer window and continue to regard him as an important figure in their plans. The option to extend his contract also gives United additional time to determine his future.

Fernandes’s performances help explain the interest. The Portuguese international, who joined them at the start of 2020 from Sporting CP for €55 million, registered 21 assists and nine goals in the Premier League last season, setting a new record for assists in a single season in the competition.

For now, the clubs monitoring the Portuguese playmaker’s situation must wait for clarity on his contract. Whether Galatasaray can convert their financial advantage into a formal offer in the upcoming transfer window or whether that pursuit extends to summer 2027 will shape the vetran midfielder’s next move.