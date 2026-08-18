Galatasaray cool interest in Bruno Fernandes as alternative identified

Galatasaray have decided to walk away from their pursuit of Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes as an alternative has been identified.

Bruno Fernandes will remain at Manchester United after the club rejected Galatasaray’s enquiry. Meanwhile, the Portuguese international has also made it clear that his preference is to stay as contract renewal talks progress.

According to TEAMtalk, Galatasaray have switched focus to Russian youngster Aleksey Batrakov, with the Turkish champions expected to complete a move worth more than €30 million.

Fernandes is in talks with the Red Devils over a new contract. The 31-year-old seeks a four-year deal to provide long-term certainty. He is already contracted until 2028 with a one-year extension option, but wants a fresh commitment reflecting his importance.

The Manchester United skipper has already made his position clear. He does not want to leave United and previously rejected an approach from Al-Hilal despite the Saudi club being prepared to offer a lucrative financial package.

United’s determination to keep Fernandes is understandable given his outstanding 2025/26 campaign. The captain was the club’s most important player last term, producing 31 goal contributions in just 37 appearances across all competitions.

The veteran playmaker also broke the Premier League record for most assists in a single season after registering 21 in the competition, underlining his importance to United’s attacking play.

Fernandes has been one of the club’s most influential players since arriving from Sporting CP in January 2020 for an initial fee of €55 million. He has since made 327 appearances for the Red Devils, contributing 215 goals.

Fernandes looks set to sign a new deal at Old Trafford

While his age could make a long-term contract a significant commitment for Manchester United, his performances last season have strengthened the case for keeping him as a central figure in the club’s plans.

Galatasaray’s decision to pursue Batrakov instead could remove one potential complication from those negotiations. The Russian attacking midfielder is set to join the Turkish club from Lokomotiv Moscow.

For Manchester United, the focus now shifts entirely towards reaching an agreement with Fernandes. The club already has him contracted for several more seasons, but the captain wants a new deal that reflects his importance.

With his preference to remain at Old Trafford clear and Galatasaray seemingly moving in another direction, United’s chances of securing Fernandes’s long-term future have received a significant boost.