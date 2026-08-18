Bruno Fernandes in talks to sign new Manchester United contract amid Galatasaray links

Galatasaray look set to table a bid for Bruno Fernandes, who is in talks to sign a new deal at Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes is in talks with Manchester United over a new contract, and the Premier League club have made it clear they will not sell him this summer despite Galatasaray’s interest.

According to Ben Jacobs, Fernandes has no desire to leave Old Trafford, and Manchester United view him as untouchable. The Red Devils are reportedly unwilling to entertain a sale at any price, while his €65 million release clause has now expired.

Galatasaray are preparing an approach for the Portuguese midfielder and are believed to be willing to offer around €50 million. No formal bid has been received yet, but Manchester United sources have insisted that any proposal would be rejected.

The 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig champions are also ready to tempt Fernandes with a lucrative four-year contract. According to The Athletic, Galatasaray are ready to offer the midfielder an annual salary of €20 million, highlighting their determination to bring him to Istanbul.

Fernandes won’t be going anywhere

Bruno Fernandes has made it clear to Manchester United that he wants to stay. Talks over a new contract are ongoing, suggesting that the Premier League club’s priority is to secure the midfielder’s long-term future rather than consider a potential departure.

The Red Devils’ hardline stance is rooted in Fernandes’s outstanding campaign last season. The captain was the club’s standout performer, producing 31 goal contributions in only 37 appearances across all competitions.

The 31-year-old also broke the Premier League record for most assists in a single season, registering 21 in the competition. Since joining Manchester United from Sporting CP for an initial fee of €55 million in January 2020, Fernandes has established himself as one of the most influential players at Old Trafford. He has now made 327 appearances for the club and contributed 215 goals.

The Turkish giants’ interest comes on the back of their successful 2025/26 campaign. With other teams adding top stars to their ranks, Galatasaray are also keen on more firepower. They may still test the waters with an offer, but Manchester United’s hardline stance suggests negotiations are improbable.

With the experienced midfielder’s release clause no longer active and the player showing no inclination to depart, United have significant control over the situation.