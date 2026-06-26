Chelsea front-runners to sign Nico Paz

Chelsea are eager to position themselves at the front of the queue for Nico Paz, as a big decision on his future awaits

Chelsea are pursuing Nico Paz after Real Madrid triggered a €9 million buy-back clause in the Argentine playmaker’s Como contract. According to Fichajes, the Serie A side have 48 hours to decide whether to match Real Madrid’s terms and keep Paz, or allow him to enter the open market.

The playmaker has blossomed into one of Europe’s top young attacking talents under Cesc Fabregas at Como, the newly promoted Champions League side. Real Madrid have given Como the chance to sign Paz outright for a club-record €60 million fee, as Fabrizio Romano confirmed. Should Como decline, Paz will reportedly be made available for transfer, with Real Madrid prepared to sell him to other clubs for a fee above €60 million.

Chelsea alert to opportunity

The 48-hour window has begun, as Real Madrid have allowed Como time to make a decision, and Paz’s market position has attracted multiple suitors. With 21 goal contributions last season, the Argentine has emerged as one of the most sought-after young talents in the transfer market.

Chelsea failed with an enquiry earlier in the year, but remain keen to move quickly. Real Madrid’s willingness to sell him to other clubs for a fee exceeding €60 million has alerted the Blues. Chelsea, Tottenham, and Arsenal are all reportedly interested, though Chelsea remain the strongest pursuers.

Tactical fit under Xabi Alonso

The recent agreement for Marco Palestra signalled an intent from Alonso to probably play with a back three, and their interest in Maxence Lacroix further strengthens the theory. In that case, much like in his Bayer Leverkusen days, the new Blues boss may want to use Paz in a role akin to Florian Wirtz.

Chelsea already have a few formidable attacking talents on their books, including Cole Palmer, Estevao Willian and Joao Pedro. Adding someone of Paz’s calibre would be a great move for their upcoming season and overall long-term plans, but they must act fast or risk rivals like Arsenal or Tottenham making their moves.