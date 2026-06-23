Tottenham alerted to Nico Paz availability, face Arsenal, Chelsea threat

Tottenham are alert to the situation involving Nico Paz, while Chelsea and Arsenal are also thought to be keen on the attacking midfielder.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal are poised to pursue Como midfielder Nico Paz if Real Madrid triggers the €9m buy-back clause in his contract, according to TEAMtalk. Real Madrid are set to activate the clause and sell the Argentine midfielder on the market, with new manager Jose Mourinho not viewing him as integral to his plans.

Paz has impressed in Serie A, amassing goals and assists that helped Como secure Champions League football last season. However, Real Madrid retains a modest €9m buy-back clause, which the Spanish club is set to trigger before attempting to sell him on the market. Fabrizio Romano on X confirmed that Real Madrid could bring him back this summer.

Premier League teams on alert?

Tottenham failed with a bid for the Argentine last summer, according to reports. Roberto De Zerbi’s side have maintained an interest in Paz, and they could angle a move for the Como star if he becomes available on the market. The midfielder is understood to seek Champions League football, which also underpinned his preference to remain at Como.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Arsenal had reportedly failed with enquiries earlier, but recent reports suggest the London clubs remain keen to test the market if Paz becomes available. Both are financially positioned to compete for a talent of his calibre at a fee of €60 million.

Does Chelsea have an advantage in the Nico Paz race?

Chelsea may have a slight advantage in the race, given that Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Enzo Fernandez. The Blues are probably anticipating movement around the Argentine midfielder, which could potentially open the door to expressing their own interest in Paz, as the two players could form part of a deal with Real Madrid.

At the moment, no official sources are claiming Chelsea could demand Paz as part of a potential deal for Fernandez. Yet it remains a possibility, which may point towards a slight advantage for the Blues, although the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham will probably do their best to convince Paz to move to their clubs if he becomes available on the market.