Manchester United eyeing Jobe Bellingham as Bruno Fernandes replacement

Manchester United will look to sign 21-year-old English midfielder Jobe Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United have begun planning for life after Bruno Fernandes. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund prospect.

Per Fichajes, signing Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund will be an uphill task due to his “contract situation” at the Bundesliga club. With nearly four years remaining in his current deal, the Englishman will demand a big-money fee to consider parting ways with him next year.

Jobe Bellingham and his time in the Bundesliga so far

Jobe Bellingham has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Borussia Dortmund from Sunderland in July 2025. The 21-year-old followed in his elder brother’s footsteps by moving to the Bundesliga after spending the initial years of his career in the EFL Championship. However, the youngster’s debut season was a topsy-turvy ride, as he was initially in and out of the side and had been flagged for issues off the field.

The English midfield prospect has made 64 appearances for Borussia Dortmund thus far while chipping in with one goal and eight assists. Now a mainstay in the middle of the park, Bellingham has accumulated over 1,000 minutes of game time in 15 outings this season, with his market value rising to €38 million. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United.

Will Bellingham return to England soon?

Jobe Bellingham has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is logical, even though the Red Devils bolstered their midfield unit by signing multiple midfielders in the summ transfer window. That is because Manuel Ugarte is likely to depart from Old Trafford once he recovers from a long-term knee injury.

Additionally, Bruno Fernandes faces an uncertain future at Manchester United, with recent reports suggesting the Premier League club may consider his sale next year. The skipper’s exit could lead to a change in system, and playing in a 4-3-3 formation will necessitate the addition of a versatile midfielder who is solid out of possession while being productive going forward.

Bellingham fits the bill, as he possesses the progressive passing ability and the vision to create chances (1.9 key chances per game, 89% passing rate, 4.8 recoveries per match in the Bundesliga this season). However, with Borussia Dortmund having no interest in parting ways with the English midfielder, Manchester United must produce a big-money bid to secure his services.