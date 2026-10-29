Como unwilling to sell Nico Paz in January amid Premier League links

Serie A club Como will not entertain bids to part ways with 22-year-old Argentine international Nico Paz in the January transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in Nico Paz. The two Premier League bigwigs (and Arsenal) have scouted the Como playmaker, with Chelsea, in particular, monitoring his extensively. However, they have two obstacles in front of them, as apart from Como’s unwillingness to sanction a January exit, Real Madrid can re-sign him for €80 million next summer.

Nico Paz and his meteoric rise in Serie A

Nico Paz has taken no time to establish himself as one of the best players in Serie A since joining Como 1907 from Real Madrid in August 2024. The 22-year-old playmaker hit the ground running at the Italian club and enjoyed an exceptional debut season. The exponential progress continued in the 2025/26 campaign, as he amassed 13 goals and eight assists in 40 appearances.

The Argentine international has also been impressive in the ongoing campaign, scoring five goals and providing six assists in only 11 outings across all competitions thus far. Meanwhile, the player’s exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

A man in demand

Manchester United may pursue a versatile midfielder this year, as Bruno Fernandes, at 32, is aging. The Portuguese international appears unsettled after a dreadful start to the 2026/27 season, and recent reports have claimed that he may leave the club next summer. Paz is a viable target for Manchester United, having shown his creative prowess at Como with 23 assists in only 86 games.

While Xabi Alonso has a stacked midfield unit, a player who can strengthen Chelsea’s creativity through the central areas would be a valuable addition, particularly as Enzo Fernandez has left a productivity gap in the midfield unit since joining Manchester City. Chelsea’s interest in Nico Paz is therefore understandable.

As for Real Madrid, the Merengues have been desperate for more creativity and progression from the central areas since parting ways with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in successive summer transfer windows. So, the Como talisman is an appealing option for Real Madrid, as he possesses the ability to progress play through his passing or carries, thus effectively being a like-for-like replacement for his former teammates.

However, Como’s hardline stance on the Argentine playmaker’s future forces his prospective suitors to bide their time, as a deal can only materialise by next summer at the earliest, when Real Madrid’s buyback clause becomes active.