Younes Ebnoutalib unwilling to join Tottenham in January

Younes Ebnoutalib has no interest in moving to the Premier League, even though the German striker’s situation at Eintracht Frankfurt is precarious.

According to a report by Sport BILD, as relayed by Sport Witness, Younes Ebnoutalib is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a striker next year, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt centre-forward.

However, per Sport BILD, moving to England is “not an option” for Ebnoutalib, who has no interest in joining a Serie A club either amid his links with Juventus. The report adds that the young striker would prefer to remain in the Bundesliga, even though he may lose his spot as a regular if Eintracht Frankfurt sign Arnaud Kalimuendo or another striker.

Younes Ebnoutalib and his career so far

Younes Ebnoutalib is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Frankfurt, the 23-year-old struggled for stability in his formative years, passing through the academies at half a dozen club before graduating from the youth division at AC Perugia Calcio. However, he has not looked back since joining Eintracht Frankfurt from SV Elversberg earlier this year.

The German striker has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 16 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt thus far, enjoying his breakthrough at the Bundesliga club this term. The player has amassed eight goals and two assists in only 11 outings. His form compelled Jurgen Klopp to hand him his international bow, and his exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

London calling?

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Younes Ebnoutalib is logical. Dominic Solanke’s persistent fitness issues since arriving from Bournemouth have adversely affected his performances, and he has scored only twice this season. That leaves Omar Marmoush as the only other specialist striker in Roberto De Zerbi’s squad, with Richarlison not in the Italian tactician’s plans and set to leave next year.

Ebnoutalib’s profile of a promising young striker who is prolific in front of goal addresses the pressing need for quality offensive depth at Tottenham. The German striker’s break of pace and ability to play out wide also add to his appeal, as Roberto De Zerbi appreciates versatility in his players. Recent reports have suggested that Spurs have established contact for a possible move.

However, with Ebnoutalib desire to remain in the Bundesliga puts a spanner in the works for Tottenham and Juventus, forcing them to look elsewhere. Other strikers, including Gustavo Varela, remain on the North London club’s wishlist, and they must pivot to other targets now.