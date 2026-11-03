Tottenham contact Younes Ebnoutalib, Eintracht Frankfurt set for contract talks

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 23-year-old German international Younes Ebnoutalib from Eintracht Frankfurt next year.

According to a report by Sky Deutschland, Younes Ebnoutalib is also the subject of interest from Juventus. Both clubs have contacted the 23-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt striker’s entourage to discuss a possible move as they look to reinforce their offensive units by signing a centre-forward next year.

However, per Sky Deutschland, Eintracht Frankfurt will attempt to tie the young striker to a new contract with improved wages. The report has revealed that Die Adler are “planning talks about a salary adjustment” with his entourage, with new sporting director Joti Chatzialexiou “expected to play a key role in these negotiations”.

Who is Younes Ebnoutalib?

Younes Ebnoutalib has risen in prominence after an impressive stint with Eintracht Frankfurt thus far. Born in Frankfurt, the 23-year-old struggled for stability in his formative years, passing through the academies at half a dozen club before graduating from the youth division at AC Perugia Calcio. However, he has not looked back since joining Frankfurt from SV Elversberg earlier this year.

The German striker has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 15 appearances for Frankfurt thus far, with the bulk of his involvement coming in the ongoing campaign. The impressive young attacker has amassed eight goals and two assists in only ten outings this term. That compelled Jurgen Klopp to hand him his international bow, and his exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Younes Ebnoutalib is understandable. Dominic Solanke’s persistent fitness issues since arriving from Bournemouth have adversely affected his performances. That leaves Omar Marmoush as the only recognised striker in Roberto De Zerbi’s squad, with Richarlison not in the Italian tactician’s plans and set to leave next year.

Ebnoutalib’s profile of a young and prolific attacker addresses the common need for offensive depth at Tottenham. Additionally, break of pace and ability to play out wide adds to his appeal, as Roberto De Zerbi appreciates versatility in his players.

However, competition from Juventus puts Tottenham in a spot of bother, with the Serie A giants regular qualifiers for UEFA Champions League football. Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt will pose the biggest hurdle amid their desire to tie the German international to a new contract with hiked wages.