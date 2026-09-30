Everton, Tottenham in transfer tussle to sign Younes Ebnoutalib

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are closely monitoring the progress of 23-year-old German internaitonal Younes Ebnoutalib at Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Brighton & Hove Albion are also interested in Younes Ebnoutalib. All three Premier League clubs are eager to reinforce their offensive units by signing a striker next year, and they are tracking the 23-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt attacker’s progress.

Who is Younes Ebnoutalib?

Younes Ebnoutalib has risen in prominence after an impressive stint with Eintracht Frankfurt thus far. Born in Frankfurt, the 23-year-old struggled for stability in his formative years, passing through the academies at half a dozen club before graduating from the youth division at AC Perugia Calcio. However, he has not looked back since joining Frankfurt from SV Elversberg earlier this year.

The German striker has scored six goals and provided two assists in ten appearances for Frankfurt thus far, with the bulk of his involvement coming in the ongoing campaign. The impressive young attacker has amassed five goals and two assists in only five outings this term. That compelled Jurgen Klopp to hand him his international bow after he was in line to represent Morocco.

Amid Ebnoutalib’s impressive displays, Klopp recently said, “I saw his first game of the season for Eintracht and said to myself, ‘What a player! Where did they find him?’ There was no discussion among the coaching staff. We all immediately agreed: ‘Yes, we have to include him.'”

Premier League move on the horizon?

Everton’s interest in Younes Ebnoutalib is understandable. The Toffees were keen on signing a striker in the summer after selling Beto to Fiorentina. While they came close to signing Folarin Balogun from AS Monaco, the USMNT international cancelled the move at the eleventh hour. So, with Thierno Barry the only striker in David Moyes’s squad and Everton refusing to sign a free agent, Ebnoutalib has emerged as a credible option for next year.

As for Tottenham, Dominic Solanke continues to struggle to make his mark after dealing with persistent fitness issues since arriving from Bournemouth. That leaves Omar Marmoush as the only recognised striker in Roberto De Zerbi’s squad, with Richarlison not in the Italian tactician’s plans and set to leave next year.

While Brighton, Everton, and Tottenham are interested in the impressive Eintracht Frankfurt striker, the Bundesliga club’s position is strong, as his contract has nearly half a decade before it runs out. So, unless his prospective suitors can offer him regular game time and the chance to play for trophies, Ebnoutalib is better off continuing his progress in his homeland.