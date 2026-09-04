Everton decide against signing a free agent striker

Everton have decided against making an out-of-window move for a free-agent striker following the deadline-day fiasco.

Everton have scrapped plans to sign a free-agent striker following the deadline-day collapse of their bid for Folarin Balogun, according to TEAMtalk. The Toffees failed to secure a new forward on deadline day due to the Balogun fiasco, and David Moyes’s side will now wait until January to identify a new target.

Having agreed to sell Beto to Fiorentina late in the window, Everton began targeting strikers, with Folarin Balogun emerging as a key option in the final stages. A deal was in place to sign the American, and while some reports cited problems with his medical examination, Monaco insisted that was not the case.

The deal collapsed as Everton revived their proposal alongside Monaco, which saw the French club call off a proposed move for Lamine Camara to join Chelsea. As explained by Ben Jacobs, Balogun eventually declined to sign the contract presented by the Toffees, leading to a total collapse of the move in the eleventh hour of deadline day.

Everton’s attacking depth weakened by dual departures

Adding to the woes caused by their inability to sign a new striker, Everton also sold Iliman Ndiaye to Manchester City on deadline day. The departures of the Senegalese international, as well as Beto, have visibly weakened their attacking options.

Heading into the period between now and January, Moyes relies solely on Thierno Barry as his centre-forward. Relying on one player for the majority of attacking responsibility presents a significant challenge, and there had been suggestions that Everton could make an out-of-window move for a free-agent striker.

However, they are not considering that option at the moment, as Everton are expected to identify a new centre-forward in the January window. Brennan Johnson, who joined from Crystal Palace earlier in the summer, has made 55 appearances as a centre-forward in his career, scoring 22 goals in the process. Johnson remains available as a centre-forward option for Moyes to deploy if needed.

Moyes will focus his recruitment efforts on the January window, when the transfer market reopens. That will be the club’s next opportunity to secure a new centre-forward and reinforce their attacking options.