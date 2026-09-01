Iliman Ndiaye set to join Manchester City as £65 million deal agreed

Versatile Everton attacker Iliman Ndiaye is on the verge of joining Manchester City on a permanent deal in a deadline-day move.

According to a report by Sami Mokbel on BBC Sport, Everton and Manchester City have reached an agreement over a deal worth £65 million. The Citizens will pay a base fee of £60 million, with the remaining £5 million constituting add-ons as they finally land a replacement for new Tottenham Hotspur winger Savio.

Ndiaye was also the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur, and they had reached an agreement to sign the Everton winger over the weekend. However, after Richarlison refused to return to the Merseyside club, the deal for Ndiaye also collapsed before Manchester City swooped in to secure an agreement.

Iliman Ndiaye and his progress at Everton

Iliman Ndiaye has established himself as a reliable attacker in the Premier League since joining Everton from Marseille in a deal worth £15 million in July 2024. While the versatile 26-year-old attacker took some time to gain importance at the Merseyside club, he has not looked back in the last 12 months.

The Senegalese international was impressive in the 2025/26 season, amassing six goals and three assists in 34 Premier League outings. His rise from a rotation option to reliable Premier League attacker during his stint with Everton explains why multiple elite clubs have been vying for his signature, with a move across the Premier League on the cards.

A new adventure beckons

Manchester City’s interest in Iliman Ndiaye is logical. The Citizens have been combing the market for a versatile wide attacker after selling Savio to Tottenham Hotspur. While Enzo Maresca has several wide attackers in his squad, Jeremy Doku is currently in the treatment room due to a calf injury. Meanwhile, Phil Foden has been inconsistent in the last few seasons. Ndiaye thus emerged as a viable target.

As for Tottenham Hotspur, the Lilywhites have been keen on signing a top-notch attacker despite bringing in Savio and Omar Marmoush last week. However, they have yet to fill Son Heung-min’s void, while Richarlison is increasingly likely to leave the North London club despite refusing to rejoin Everton. Ndiaye’s pace and technical quality align with Tottenham’s needs, making him an appealing target.

However, Tottenham must now look elsewhere, as Ndiaye is on the verge of joining Manchester City in a £65 million. Recent reports suggest Spurs have zeroed in on Mykhailo Mudryk as Iliman Ndiaye’s alternative. As for the Senegalese international, the move to the Etihad is now contingent on the completion of his medical tests.