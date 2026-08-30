Tottenham rival Manchester City in Iliman Ndiaye chase

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are preparing for a potentially frantic conclusion to the transfer window, with both clubs still assessing opportunities to strengthen their attacking options.

Cody Gakpo has become a major focus for the two Premier League rivals, with City stepping up their pursuit of the Liverpool forward despite Tottenham holding the longer-standing interest. However, he is not the only attacker being considered by both clubs.

According to Ben Jacobs via X, Manchester City and Tottenham are also considering moves for Everton star Iliman Ndiaye, setting up another potential transfer battle between the two sides.

Tottenham and Manchester City want Ndiaye

Ndiaye has emerged as an alternative attacking option as both clubs evaluate how the final days of the window could develop. The 26-year-old has already rejected an approach from Al-Hilal, keeping open the possibility of remaining in European football.

Tottenham’s interest comes after significant investment in their attack, including deals for Savio and Omar Marmoush from Manchester City. However, Spurs are seemingly not finished and continue to explore both Gakpo and Ndiaye. City’s need for reinforcements is equally clear.

Savio has joined Tottenham permanently, while Marmoush has followed him to North London. Jack Grealish could also depart, with Sunderland and Everton interested in taking the England international on loan. Those potential exits have left Enzo Maresca assessing several attacking possibilities.

Gakpo situation could influence Ndiaye chase

Gakpo remains central to the developing transfer picture. City have strongly entered the race for the Liverpool attacker after Tottenham spent much of the summer tracking him. Liverpool are understood to value the Dutchman at a figure comparable to the fee Tottenham paid for Savio.

Ndiaye therefore provides another intriguing option should either club fail to land Gakpo or decide further attacking depth is required. The competition may extend beyond City and Tottenham, with other Champions League clubs also understood to have made enquiries regarding the available opportunities over the weekend. Everton’s position will ultimately be crucial if interest in Ndiaye develops into formal offers.

Ndiaye could become one of the more interesting names to watch as the deadline approaches. Both Tottenham and City have been aggressive in reshaping their attacks, and his ability to operate across multiple forward positions makes him an attractive late-window option.

His rejection of Al-Hilal also suggests that sporting considerations could play an important role in his decision. For now, Gakpo appears to be the bigger domino. Once his future is resolved, attention could quickly shift towards Ndiaye, particularly if one of City or Tottenham misses out.