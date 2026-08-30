Sunderland optimsitic of beating Everton in Jack Grealish chase

Sunderland are looking to make an ambitious statement before the transfer window closes as Regis Le Bris prepares his squad for a historic season involving European football.

The Black Cats have spent around £32 million on new arrivals this summer, leaving them with room to pursue another major addition. Manchester City, meanwhile, are reshaping their attack under Enzo Maresca and could sanction further departures if their own recruitment plans progress.

That situation has opened the door for Sunderland to pursue Jack Grealish, with Football Insider reporting that they are increasingly confident of beating Everton to a loan deal for the 30-year-old forward.

Sunderland believe they hold advantage in Grealish chase

Grealish spent last season on loan at Everton, where his performances helped revitalise his career and generated renewed interest in his services. Everton would naturally be interested in bringing him back, but Sunderland believe they possess two significant advantages in negotiations.

Firstly, the Black Cats are prepared to cover a substantial portion of Grealish’s reported £300,000-a-week wages, an important consideration for City when assessing potential loan destinations. Secondly, Sunderland can offer Europa League football after qualifying for their first European campaign in 53 years.

That combination has created confidence at the Stadium of Light that they can convince both City and Grealish to agree to the move.

Manchester City attacking rebuild could unlock exit

Maresca has given Grealish some minutes during the early stages of the campaign, but further attacking business could determine his eventual role. Savio and Omar Marmoush have both departed for Tottenham, while City are now pushing to strengthen their forward line before the deadline.

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo has emerged as their priority target, with City stepping up their pursuit of the Netherlands international. Should Gakpo arrive, Grealish could face increased competition and another loan departure may become the most attractive solution.

Everton remain a serious rival given Grealish’s successful spell on Merseyside, but Sunderland believe their financial commitment and European status can tip the balance. This would be an extraordinary coup for Sunderland.

Everton have the advantage of familiarity, with Grealish already knowing the club and having enjoyed a successful season there. Sunderland, however, can offer something Everton cannot: European football. Their willingness to absorb a large part of his enormous salary is equally significant. If Grealish prioritises another prominent role alongside the opportunity to play in Europe, Sunderland have legitimate reasons to believe they can win this race.